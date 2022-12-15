Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecaste…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Genev…
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Kee…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The are…
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residen…