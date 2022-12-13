Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.