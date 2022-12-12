Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
