Here is a list of the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from Sept. 6. – Sept. 12. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Jayce James Gruettner, 22, of 2500 Honeycreek Cir., East Troy, has been charged with possession of GHB, GB, BDO, Ketamine, Flunitrazepam; possession of cocaine; and possession of a controlled substance.

Dylan S Kaulaity, 22, of Elkhorn, has been charged with identity theft-avoidance.

Michael J Gendrich, 64, of 6000 S Lovers Lane, Franklin, has been charged with felony failure to report to jail.

Klaytin R Whitt, 20, of 1800 Ritscher St., Beloit, has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety; attempting to flee an officer; and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Jose J Silva Miranda, 31, of 100 block W Main St., Whitewater, has been charged with second degree sexual assault.

Schylar James Wodarczyk, 23, of 300 block S Wells St., Lake Geneva, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Bradley J Daley, 19, of 500 block Devendorf St., Elkhorn, has been charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, repeater; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater; three counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, repeater.

Eric H Villa, 18, of 300 block W Westlawn Av., Elkhorn, has been charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Craig A Rado, 51, of 800 block Belvedere, Ill., has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense; and operating a motor vehicle while revoked – first offense.

Key Vontaye L Best, 21, of 300 block N Tratt St., Whitewater, has been charged with battery of a firefighter; and disorderly conduct.

Richard Ruacho, 45, of 3100 W Barry Dr., Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fourth offense.

