Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from March 28– April 3. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Delavan man charged after being found in possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and THC at the Spirit of Hope Homeless Shelter

Patrick J Weingandt, 26, of 200 block S. Second St., Delavan, has been charged possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater, second and subsequent offense; possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places, repeater; possession of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols) – second and subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places, repeater, and possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater. On March 21, City of Delavan officers were dispatched to the Spirit of Hope Homeless Shelter for a report of drug use. A volunteer at the shelter found the defendant, Weingandt, hiding in the woman’s bathroom holding the door closed. While inside, the volunteer also noticed a several drug paraphernalia items on the counter in the bathroom. At the time of his arrest, the defendant admitted he had a warrant out for his arrest and was in possession of a variety of drug related paraphernalia as well as methamphetamine and THC wax.

Whitewater man charged after with identity theft by using fraudulent social security cards to gain employment

Jheremy Elian Amador Gonzalez, 20 of 1100 block W Bloomingfield Dr., Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of identity theft-financial gain. A fraud report came into the Whitewater Police Department on Feb. 18 from a woman who said that the defendant, Amador Gonzalez, had been using falsified documents for work purposes. She provided several documents including a generic name tag with someone else’s name, a social security number that didn’t belong to the defendant, a white key card with a label with someone else’s name on it, an Illinois ID card issued to someone else and 2022 W2 tax forms belonging to someone else. The name tag and Illinois ID had a picture of the same person it. The woman said that he had been using both names to identify himself and found all this information when she was cleaning her bedroom. On March 22, an officer spoke with the defendant who said he had been in the U.S. for one year and six months living in Whitewater. He said when he arrived in the U.S., he was put in contact with a person who makes fraudulent social security cards, made arrangements to purchase the cards and gained employment at Generac by using them. Amador Gonzalez then used another fraudulent social security card to gain employment at OSI.

Whitewater man charged with substantial battery after sucker punching another man

Jimmie D Linville, 61, of 600 block E Cravath St., Whitewater, has been charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. A Whitewater Police Department Deputy responded to a fight back on September 13, 2022 at a residence in the Town of Whitewater. A man said he was in the kitchen with Linville, the defendant, who accused him of stealing his weed. The defendant then punched another man in the face causing a broken nose before being tackled to the ground to subdue him.

Rockford, Ill. Man arrested at Delavan Fleet Farm for stealing and being in possession of cocaine

Edward K Marske, 42, of 600 block Ranger St., Rockford, Ill., has been charged with felony retail theft, two counts of obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. City of Delavan Police officers responded to the Fleet Farm in the City of Delavan for a retail theft on March 25. The defendant, Markse, obtained an Aqua-Vu underwater viewing system and clothing that he placed in his cart. After going into the fitting room, he came out returned all the clothing to the return rack, but not the Aqua-Vu underwater viewing system. When the officer approached him outside and told the defendant to come towards him, Marske briefly began running through the Fleet Farm parking lot, but did not make it very far and was decentralized to the ground. Upon searching the defendant, he was found to be in possession of an orange Carhartt beanie from the store, the Aqua-Vu underwater viewing system in his waistband, as well as a broken crack pipe with choreboy inside.

Whitewater man found to be in possession of over 56 grams of drugs during a traffic stop in Delavan

Osvaldo R Sotelo Maldonado, 28, of 200 block S Franklin St., Whitewater, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. A traffic stop was conducted in the Town of Delavan on March 20 of a vehicle for speeding. The driver of the vehicle, Sotelo Maldonado, the defendant, was patted down and found to be in possession of a 27.48 grams of cocaine and 27.31 grams of fentanyl and cocaine in separate baggies. The defendant was taken to the Walworth County Jail, where officers found him to be in possession of two more baggies, one with 0.37 grams of cocaine and the other containing 1.50 grams of methamphetamine.

