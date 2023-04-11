Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from April 4–April 10. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Elkhorn man charged with several drug related offenses in the Town of Lafayette

Daniel O Bourdo, 38, of N5400 block Newman Dr., Elkhorn, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, repeater, second and subsequent offense; possession of methamphetamine, repeater; obstructing an officer, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater. On March 25 in the Town of Lafayette, a deputy from the Walworth County Sherriff’s Office responded to a residence for a trespassing complaint. The caller observed a vehicle on his property driven by a man who he had evicted a year ago. The deputy observed a man in the passenger seat, the defendant, holding a glass pipe to his lips. When the officer made contact with the vehicle, the defendant, Bourdo, attempted to hide the pipe. When he asked both individuals to exit the vehicle, the defendant became angry smashed the glass pipe against the door frame. Upon searching the vehicle, several glass pipes and needles were found inside the glove box along with three small blue pills (fentanyl) and methamphetamine.

Janesville man charged with 4th OWI after being pulled over in the Town of Richmond

Joshua James Conn, 38, of 200 block N Terrace St., Janesville, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-fourth offense; operating a motor vehicle while revoked, and violating a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, extend order for ignition interlock device. On March 31 in the Town of Richmond at approximately 9:38 a.m., a deputy observed a trespassing/suspicious person at HWY 89. When the deputy met with the defendant, Conn, emitted an odor of intoxicants, had bloodshot eyes, and was slurring his speech. The defendant admitted to consuming intoxicants (vodka). He was previously convicted of the same offense in 2005, 2013 and 2021.