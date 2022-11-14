Walworth County offers carbon monoxide prevention tips

With Daylight Saving Time and time the time change now in effect, Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services wants to remind residents to be forward-thinking when it comes to preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

“When you turn back your clocks, it’s a good time to check and make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working,” Erica Bergstrom, Walworth County Public Health officer, said in a press release. “Take the time now to make sure your heating sources are in good working order, replace the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector, and identify what locations you’ll run gas or propane fueled heaters from to maintain a safe distance.”

On average, carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room each year, according to data from the Wisconsin Environmental Public Health Tracking Program.

These trips to the ER for carbon monoxide poisoning are preventable when people are prepared. To protect yourself and your family from carbon monoxide, follow these safety tips:

Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors. All single-family duplexes and homes in Wisconsin are required to have detectors on every level, including the basement, but not the attic or storage areas. Twice a year, replace the batteries in your detector and push the “test” button to be sure it’s working properly. Replace your detector every five years or according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually. Hire a professional to make sure it is functionally sound and vents properly outside the home.

Never run a gasoline or propane heater or a grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or garage. Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide. Use a battery-powered carbon monoxide detector where you have fuel burning devices but no electric outlets, such as in tents, cabins, and RVs.

Generators should be run at a safe distance (at least 20 feet) from the home. Never run a generator in the home or garage, or next to windows or doors.

Never run a car in an enclosed space. Even with a door or window open, carbon monoxide levels can build up to an unsafe level.

At high levels, carbon monoxide can cause death within minutes. Symptoms of overexposure to carbon monoxide include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and confusion. If you think you may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, or your detector sounds an alarm, head outside immediately for fresh air and call 911.

Visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website for more information about carbon monoxide poisoning.