Walworth County highway departments prepare for winter, with eye toward conserving salt and protecting the environment

Looking ahead to this winter, it’s hard to predict how much snow we will get. But we know it’s coming and area highway departments are getting ready, with an eye toward efforts to conserve salt both from a cost and environmental perspective.

Walworth County officials and representatives from Wisconsin Salt Wise conducted a “Walworth County Smart Salting” workshop Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 at the Walworth County Highway Department, W4097 Walworth County Highway NN in Elkhorn.

The workshop included information about more effective methods for applying salt on roads and the impacts salt can have on vehicles, roads, rivers, streams and groundwater.

About 70 public works employees, representing 16 Walworth County agencies, attended the workshop during the two days.

“The point of the workshop was to start bringing more awareness to the area,” Matt Wittum, highway superintendent for the Town of Linn, said. “We have to use salt to make the roads safe. But besides the price we pay for the salt, there’s a price we pay environmentally. There’s a price we pay on our infrastructure and our cars. There’s a lot of effect that people don’t see after the snow melts and spring shows up. It’s still out there.”

Wittum said, during his presentation, he talked about strategies for plowing snow, when to use salt, proper amounts of salt to use and best management practices for spreading salt such as adding liquids.

“We do it in the Town of Linn. I know Lake Geneva does it where they stripe the roads before an event,” Wittum said. “So we talked about the benefits of doing that and that being a proactive winter maintenance strategy, using liquids applied to the salt before it’s spread to activate it.”

Wittum said he also talked about how to calibrate snow plowing vehicles to calculate how much salt will be dispersed.

“We found that there are a lot of agencies that don’t do that at all,” Wittum said. “So they don’t know how much is actually coming out the back of that truck.”

The workshop also included information about how salt can affect vehicles, buildings, bridges, roads and the environment.

How it can contaminate fresh water

Wittum said one teaspoon of salt can contaminate about five gallons of fresh water.

“You can dilute it. You can add more fresh water then you will get below that chloride level that the EPA says isn’t safe,” Wittum said. “Once it’s in there it’s always in there, and there’s nothing you can do to turn it around.”

Wittum said it is important that road crews start implementing best practices for spreading salt to help reduce costs and environmental risks. He said people are starting to become more aware of the affects that salt can have on the environment.

“I told everybody at the workshop that not only do we have a spotlight on us but we’re also under a microscope right now with what we’re doing out there with all that salt,” Wittum said. “There’s just every reason in the world to start doing things the best way we can, because there’s no alternative to salt right now. If people want to have good winter driving conditions and not drive on impact snow for months, we have to use it but we have to use it responsibly.”

Salt spreading methods being used

The Town of Linn was recognized in 2021 by Wisconsin Salt Wise for salt spreading methods that the town implemented.

Wittum said the town no longer mixes sand with its salt. He said a study that was conducted in Minnesota several years ago determined that sand does not help improve traction on snow-covered or icy roads.

“When you put it down on hard packs of snow, 12 cars can go over it before it’s pushed into the hard pack and it’s worthless, then it turns into a clean-up effort,” Wittum said. “It’s not a very good practice, so we removed the sand portion.”

Snow removal vehicles are collaborated so they spread a certain amount of salt during each snow event.

“Any truck we have purchased in the last four years has a salt distribution system that is ground-spread controlled through a computer,” Wittum said. “So when I tell a truck to put a certain amount out, it does not matter what the truck speed is doing.”

Wittum said pavement temperature sensors also have been installed on the vehicles, which helps determine the amount of salt that is needed during a winter weather event.

“A lot of guidance from these studies have shown that with different pavement temperatures you may need more or less salt,” Wittum said. “We have the ability to monitor the pavement temperatures. If it’s warmer we don’t have to use as much salt. If it gets a little bit colder, we may need a little bit more. Whereas if you don’t know that and you don’t know what’s coming out of the back of your truck, you’re probably wasting it at some point.”

Town crews often spray the roads with a liquid mixture instead of spreading salt during smaller snow events.

“Every time we can spray the roads instead of salting them, I’m saving over $2 a mile in treatment cost,” Wittum said. “Start adding that over several miles during a season, you start saving a lot of money.”

Please don’t pass plows

“Last February, we got about a quarter inch of ice one day. You can’t pre-treat the roads before freezing rain. It will wash off and it won’t be effective,” Wittum said. “But since I knew the pavement temperatures, we didn’t start spreading salt until almost 8 o’clock that morning because I saw the pavement temperatures and they hadn’t gone below freezing. So when you don’t know that information, you’re going to spread salt because you don’t want ice on the roads. But having those sensors allowed me to delay my start to when it was appropriate.”

The Town of Linn has four crew members to remove snow and salt the roads.

Wittum said it often takes his crew about four hours to clean the town’s roads depending on the amount of snow that is falling. He said the biggest challenge his crew faces is motorists trying to pass the plow trucks while they are treating the roads. Wittum encourages people to stay behind the plow trucks if possible.

“Give us room to do the work and be patient,” Wittum said. “The best place to be is behind a plow truck, follow them, let them plow the road and put the salt on. Don’t pass us. Don’t try to cut us off.”

A “snow nut”

Wittum has worked in road maintenance for about 20 years and has written books and articles and conducted seminars about snow removal.

Before working for the Town of Linn, he served as the roads supervisor for the Village of Spring Grove, Illinois.

“I’m a snow nut,” Wittum said. “Whether that’s good or bad, I am doing anything I can do to get the word out that it is more than just plowing and salting.”

Possible predictions for this winter

Wittum said he has heard a couple of weather predictions for the upcoming winter. He said one meteorologist reported that there could be a later winter with average temperatures and above average precipitation.

“He said that might not necessarily mean all frozen precipitation,” Wittum said. “The way I looked at it is, ‘Great more freezing rain.’ I would rather have a foot of snow than freezing rain.”

He said another meteorologist has predicted below average temperatures, above normal precipitation and a large snow event.

“She said it’s been several years since we’ve had a decent-sized snow,” Wittum said. “So the fact that we haven’t had one for awhile, I kind of feel like we’re overdue for an eight-, 10- or 12-inch snowfall. So we will see.”

Taylor Tatterson of the National Weather Service said the State of Wisconsin could experience below average temperatures for December, January and February.

Tatterson said Wisconsin also could receive above average precipitation this winter, but it is too early to predict whether that precipitation will come in the form of snow or freezing rain.

“Since we have an increased chance of below normal temperatures, we will see a slightly increased chance of precipitation,” Tatterson said. “A large majority of it could be snow, but we can’t necessarily pinpoint when that’s exactly going to fall and if it’s going to rain or snow.”

The Madison-area usually receives about 51.8 inches of snow, and the Milwaukee-area usually receives about 48.7 inches of snow during the winter.

Tatterson said it also is too early to predict whether winter-like weather will continue into the spring.

“Like in the fall, in October and November, you typically see some cold days then it will warm back up and then it will get more cold again,” Tatterson said. “We will typically see that as well in March or April. So it will get really warm for a week or two and then it will probably get cold again. Those transition months, it’s hard to say exactly when it’s going to be full summer and we don’t have to worry about snow anymore.”