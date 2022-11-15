Veterans Day 2022 Travis Devlin Nov 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 7 A student at Lake Geneva Middle School introduces the next song during the 2022 Veterans Day Celebration at Lake Geneva Middle School. Members of Lake Geneva's American Legion Post 24 speak during the Lake Geneva Middle School 22 Veterans Day Assembly. Students in the choir at Lake Geneva Middle School during the 2022 Veterans Day Assembly. Delton Tills, a guest speaker at the Lake Geneva Middle School 2022 Veterans Day Assembly, served as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force. The Lake Geneva Middle School choir sings together during the 2022 Veterans Day celebration. A student at Lake Geneva Middle School plays in the Orchestra during the 2022 Veterans Day Assembly. A United States Marine Corps veteran briefly speaks to share what branch of the military he served in during the 2022 Veterans Day Celebration held at Lake Geneva Middle School. Related to this story Most Popular 'Sickening pedophile': Burlington man arrested for allegedly attempting to meet a child for sex A Burlington man was arrested for allegedly attempting to meet a child for sex, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said. Honda’s redesigned 2023 CR-V is a breath of fresh air The CR-V was Honda's most popular vehicle in 2021 and the fifth-bestselling car in America. And for 2023, it receives a total makeover. Lake Geneva woman hits an occupied squad car, flees the scene, crashes and rolls her vehicle A Lake Geneva woman faces charges after hitting an occupied squad car, fleeing police at speeds of up to 100 mph down Highway 50 and then roll… Big Foot High School employee arrested on theft charges; investigation ongoing A Big Foot High School employee has been arrested for theft, according to a letter sent to parents and information from the Village of Walwort… Both adults committed suicide, 4 children shot to death in Hartland apartment fire, police say A woman thought to have been killed by her husband along with her four children last month actually died by suicide, authorities said Monday. Controversial "Joy" sign returns to Lake Geneva this holiday season A human-sized holiday sign that caused some controversy last year has made its joyful return to Downtown Lake Geneva this holiday season — thi… The Farmstand in Downtown Lake Geneva has closed for business The Farmstand in Lake Geneva has closed for business Badger boys basketball shooting to get better every day The Lake Geneva boys basketball team finished the 2021-2022 season with an overall record of 8-18 and 3-11 in the Southern Lakes Conference. A… Aurora to end academic instruction at George Williams College campus after December 2023 Aurora University has announced that after December 2023, the university will no longer offer academic instruction at the George Williams Coll… Lake Lawn Resort adds 1878 on the Lake Restaurant The Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan has added a new restaurant to their Resort, and this one just happens to be overlooking Delavan Lake. The new …