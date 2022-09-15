Vendors needed for Boo in the Bay Craft Fair in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — Calling all crafters!

Organizers of the Boo in the Bay Craft Fair are seeking vendors who are looking for a space to sell their wares.

The craft fair is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Williams Bay Boo in the Bay Craft Fair will be at the Williams Bay School, 500 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Cost is $45 per 10-by-10 space at the event.

Email boocraftfair@gmail.com for an application.

The Williams Bay Lioness Lions Club is organizing the fair, which is part of the village’s Halloween festivities.