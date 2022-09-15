Vendors needed for Boo in the Bay Craft Fair in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — Calling all crafters!
Organizers of the Boo in the Bay Craft Fair are seeking vendors who are looking for a space to sell their wares.
The craft fair is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Williams Bay Boo in the Bay Craft Fair will be at the Williams Bay School, 500 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Cost is $45 per 10-by-10 space at the event.
Email
boocraftfair@gmail.com for an application.
The Williams Bay Lioness Lions Club is organizing the fair, which is part of the village’s Halloween festivities.
In photos: A creepy look around Lake Geneva
Free candy, come here.
A creepy clown tries to give away free candy in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street in Lake Geneva.
Help me!
Hands can be seen sticking out from a grate in the 1100 block of Pleasant Street.
A creepy doll
A creepy doll sits on a swing above skulls at the corner of Spring and Sage streets in Lake Geneva. The house at the corner of Spring and Sage has one of the more elaborate Halloween decorations in the city.
Giant spider
A giant spider web and other spooky decorations seen on a home in the 800 block of Center Street in Lake Geneva.
'Not in death do we part'
A mock gravestone is on display at the corner of Sage and Spring streets in Lake Geneva as part of the family's elaborate Halloween display.
Watch now: Foggy Bray Road drive where the Beast of Bray road has been seen
