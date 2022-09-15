 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vendors needed for Boo in the Bay Craft Fair in Williams Bay

Boo in the Bay Craft Fair

A glimpse at a past Boo in the Bay Craft Fair. This year, the event is Oct. 29, and organizers are seeking crafters.

 File photo, Regional News

WILLIAMS BAY — Calling all crafters!

Organizers of the Boo in the Bay Craft Fair are seeking vendors who are looking for a space to sell their wares.

The craft fair is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Williams Bay Boo in the Bay Craft Fair will be at the Williams Bay School, 500 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Cost is $45 per 10-by-10 space at the event.

Email boocraftfair@gmail.com for an application.

The Williams Bay Lioness Lions Club is organizing the fair, which is part of the village’s Halloween festivities.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular