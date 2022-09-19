Lake Geneva Badger tennis heads into conference tournament with eyes set on winning 7th straight championship

The Lake Geneva Badgers girls tennis team took on Waterford Monday, Sept. 19 in their final home match of the fall sports season.

Aside from a previously postponed match against Elkhorn now scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, the regular season is over. It's now on to the postseason and Badger head tennis coach Katie Schultz is hopeful they can capture another Southern Lakes Conference Championship.

“Right now it’s kind of anyone’s game and it’s a very even playing field this year,” she said. “We are hoping we can come out and show up at the conference tournament and get our title back.”

It's a title that Badger has won six years in a row and they are hopeful they can make it seven.

However, Schultz acknowledged that it will be more difficult in part because of the teams they are playing, but also because Badger is down two players, one because of a season-ending injury and the other pursuing another opportunity. But she is still very confident in the team.

“If we come out and we have a really good day and we get some good upsets I believe we have a great chance,” she said. “Westosha Central and Elkhorn are going to be good. We got to get some big wins on them. The girls who are still here have really stepped up and we have had a lot of success with where are at and we are looking forward to the conference tournament.”

The Southern Lakes Conference tournament will begin Thursday, Sept. 22 and conclude Saturday, Sept. 24, at Elkhorn High School. The tournament will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Big Foot

The Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis team will play in the Rock Valley Conference tournament Thursday, Sept. 2, at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The meet will begin at 3 p.m.