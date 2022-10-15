Gregory, Giroux take 6th for Big Foot/Williams Bay at WIAA State Tennis Tournament, Badger closes out another great season

Big Foot/Williams Bay seniors Jameson Gregory and Josie Giroux, who played both singles and doubles tennis this season, paired up for the Division 2 WIAA State Tennis Tournament, finishing with sixth overall in the state for girls doubles.

They won their first match in straight sets 7-5. 6-2 over Edgewood's Samantha Buchner and Katie Kohls.

Their success continued in the second match. Up against Rice Lakes's Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolan, they needed three sets, but were able to come away with a victory by a final score of 6-7, 6-4, 10-5.

They lost their final match in the quarterfinals to New Berlin Eisenhower's Maia Samuelson and Ava Meyer 6-2, 6-0.

Gregory had a 12-12 overall record and Giroux finished with an individual record of 11-14.

BFWB girls tennis, led by first year head coach Madalyn Bigelow, had an overall record of 4-17, but came on strong near the end of the season, winning two of the last three regular season matches.

Badger

The Badger doubles team of juniors Charlotte Matson and Cameryn Heckel along with singles player Tinker Trent (senior) played. Heckel and Matson lost 6-1, 6-0 in straight sets to Hudson's Grace Lewis and Grace Henson. The girls finished 20-7 in doubles play on the season. Trent lost 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets to Sheboygan North's Sarah Horth. She finished the season with a 14-13 individual record, according to tennisreporting.com.

Badger had another solid season on the tennis court led by head coach Katie Schultz, finishing 11-5-1 and taking third place in the Southern Lakes Conference.