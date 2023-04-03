The Lake Geneva Badger boys tennis team went 10-8 overall as a team last season and finished in third place in the Southern Lakes Conference under returning head coach Paul Lauterbach, who has been coaching for over 34 years in total.

Lauterbach stepped down in 2020 as the head tennis coach at Badger, took a couple years off, and stepped back into the role in 2022 as a favor to the administration. But he’s doing it all over again this year in large part due to his love for coaching.

“I really enjoyed being back last year and helping out the program,” he said. “This year, it just worked out really well for Badger, and with the work schedule, one season is better than two” said Lauterbach who previously coached both the boys and girls teams. “I missed coaching. It’s the worst season to coach as far as the temperature (spring), but coaching has always been one of my favorite things to do. Having coached both the girls and boys for decades just got to be tough, and after taking a step back, one season I think will be perfect.”

Badger returns 12 players from last season’s team.

“We have 12 guys returning from last year that either played varsity or were right on that fringe,” he said. “And then we have a couple very solid freshmen that are coming in as well. We’re 15 deep this year, which is really, really good from a depth perspective.”

Of the 15 players on the team, Evan Bernales, Marco Alberts and Lars Matson are the only seniors.

“We have a lot of experience returning despite only having three seniors,” Lauterbach said. “I think that experience will take last year and take it to the next level and some talented freshmen that will have an impact in the varsity lineup.”

Bernales finished his junior season with a record of 12-11 in the number one singles spot. He will be continuing his tennis career at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill.

Alberts had an outstanding season as a junior, going 15-8 and making it to state alongside his doubles partner Nate Buntrock, who now plays soccer at Carroll College. Alberts will also be jumping back on the pitch next year as a member of the Carthage College soccer team.

“Having Marco and Evan back from a leadership standpoint is huge,” Lauterbach said. “They’re two people that we’re going to be relying heavily on. They bring the experience, they bring confidence, and they both have team goals and individual goals. But most importantly, they’re both phenomenal kids.”

Lauterbach believes that this team is one of the strongest he’s had in a while because of the experience factor.

“We have some really strong kids that will be playing in our top positions in singles and doubles,” he said. “But what makes this team is the depth. We got some kids that are going to make some noise. Every position, knock on wood, everyone stays healthy and grades stay up, and we’ll be near the top.”

But even with that experience, he always wants to see improvement.

“We are what we are today and tomorrow we have to be better as a team,” Lauterbach said. “All I would like to do is build off that same concept from last year that the players that are returning just continue to get better, continue to move forward, and pick up on the momentum we had at the end of the season last year and build on that.”

The Badger boys tennis team had won seven straight Southern Lakes Conference championships from 2013-2014 through 2020-2021 until Westosha Central took home the top spot last season. But for Lauterbach and the team this season, it’s about bringing that conference title back to Badger.

“The goal is always to finish as high in conference as we can to earn a conference championship and that is first and foremost,” he said. “I do believe we have the players to do that and I believe we are one of the schools that should be in that discussion. With that being said, schools have gotten a lot better over the years. Five years ago if I had a team like this, I would say it’s a lock to win, but it’s no longer that way because there are really good coaches and some really good players out there. It will be a challenge, but that’s our main goal. For the postseason, we want to send as many kids to state as we can and I believe we have the potential to do that, but nothing is a given. Another big goal of mine is to just blend together as a team and we do what we do together as a team. If we get better, the kids have fun and I get better as a coach and have some fun doing it that counts as a win, too.”

Badger will open the season on their home courts April 13 in a Southern Lakes Conference matchup against Waterford.

