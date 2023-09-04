The Lake Geneva Badger girls tennis team suffered their first loss of the season to Southern Lakes Conference Rival Westosha Central by a final score of 5-2 Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Badgers overall record moves to what is a still outstanding 11-1.

Despite the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis team opening up Rock Valley Conference play with a 5-2 loss to Monroe Tuesday, Aug. 29, the team as a whole continues to show a lot of promise since picking their first two wins of the season a couple weeks ago