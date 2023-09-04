Badger
The Lake Geneva Badger girls tennis team suffered their first loss of the season to Southern Lakes Conference Rival Westosha Central by a final score of 5-2 Thursday, Aug. 31.
The Badgers overall record moves to what is a still outstanding 11-1.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Westosha Central - 5, Badger (11-1) - 2.
Singles:
No. 1 - Lexington Monroe, Badger def. Miah Wong, Westosha Central, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 2 - Lauren Werlinger, Westosha Central def. Ellie Hirn, Badger, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-4.
No. 3 - Ava Philips, Westosha Central def. Ava Bailet, Badger, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 4 - Jaden Gussis, Westosha Central def. Ava Pether, Badger, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Gianna Mandli, Westosha Central - Ella Alcalde, Westosha Central def. Cameryn Heckel, Badger - Charlotte Matson, Badger, 6-2, 1-6, 10-7.
No. 2 - Mary Kinzler, Westosha Central - Ava Aschenbrener, Westosha Central def. Ella Willett, Badger - Izzie Bailet, Badger, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-6.
No. 3 - Sabrina Strasser, Badger - Teagan Hale, Badger def. Elizabeth Schoen, Westosha Central - Imagin Melrose, Westosha Central, 6-2, 6-3.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
Despite the Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis team opening up Rock Valley Conference play with a 5-2 loss to Monroe Tuesday, Aug. 29, the team as a whole continues to show a lot of promise since picking their first two wins of the season a couple weeks ago
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Monroe - 5, Big Foot – 2.
Singles:
No. 1 - Lindsay Leuzinger, Monroe def. Lauren Decker, Big Foot, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 - Easton Gregory, Big Foot def. Kate Kundert, Monroe, 7-5, 5-7, 10-6.
No. 3 - Adeline Eckerman, Monroe def. Kara Rees, Big Foot, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 4 - Ryann Dahlman, Monroe def. Gabby Klein, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Robin Cronin, Big Foot - Hannah Grever, Big Foot def. Brooke Hanson, Monroe - Emma Tran, Monroe, 6-3, 0-6, 10-4.
No. 2 - Delaney Fortney, Monroe - Sydney Wunschel, Monroe def. Addie Larson, Big Foot - Mia Nor, Big Foot, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3 - Layla Pallesen, Monroe - Rylee Svendsen, Monroe def. Mya Gonzalez, Big Foot - Ryann Grunow, Big Foot, 6-3, 6-1.