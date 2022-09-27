Lake Geneva Badgers soccer gets the shutout over Wilmot

The Lake Geneva Badgers boys soccer team has been doing pretty well lately having won five of their last six games, which included Badger’s dominant 8-0 victory over Wilmot Tuesday, Sept. 27, in what looked like a game of soccer target practice on the opposing Panthers goalkeeper.

“I thought we came out and played well,” Badger head soccer coach Ross Fowler said. “We moved the ball around for the most part and got everybody involved, which was good. Overall, it was a good team effort and we’ll take those.”

The first of many goals for the Badgers came in the 10th minute as senior forward Marco Alberts found the back of the net off an assist by senior forward Ashton Turner.

Turner was the next Badger to score as he converted on a header from a corner kick in the 14th minute of the first half.

The next two goals for the Badgers came within seconds of each other in the 19th minute. Sophomore midfielder Oscar Nava got the first one followed by a goal from junior midfielder Jared Alonso to make it a 4-0 game.

Turner added his second goal of the game off an assist from junior midfielder Noah Hovden in the 22nd minute. Shortly after, senior midfielder Brandon Sandoval-Hernandez joined in on the scoring frenzy with a goal in the w6th minute in what would be the sixth and final goal of the first half.

Badger finished with 15 shots on goal to just two for Wilmot in the first half.

Just two minutes into the second half, senior defender Luis Reyes found the back of the net with a header coming off a perfectly placed corner kick by junior midfielder Imanol Valadez.

Alberts’ scored his second goal of the game and eighth goal as a team in the 52nd minute for the final goal of the contest.

The game ended in the 60th minute due to a mercy rule. Six different players scored a goal for Badger.

As of Sept. 10, Badger had an overall record of 4-6. Since then, in their five wins, they have outscored their opponents 24-4 with just one loss coming against Brookfield East, an out of conference matchup, on Sept. 23.

“I think we are starting to play our best soccer at the right time,” Fowler said. “Hopefully we can continue to build off of that.”

Badger’s record improves to 9-6 overall and a 3-2 record in the Southern Lakes Conference.