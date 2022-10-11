Lake Geneva Badgers defeats Delavan-Darien, focus shifts to regionals

Lake Geneva Badgers head soccer coach Ross Fowler said his team has been playing their best soccer at the right time, and despite the incredibly windy and rainy conditions, continued Tuesday night, Oct. 11, in their 3-2 victory over Delavan-Darien.

“I thought we played a really smart game,” Fowler said. “In the first half we were able to capitalize on a couple things, and in the second half we made some adjustments. We did a really good job with the ball and ultimately got a nice win.”

Badger sits with a 12-7-2 overall record and finish with a 4-2-1 record in the Southern Lakes Conference. The Badgers, seeded 8th, will open Regional play at home against 9th seed Kettle Moraine (5-5-1), out of the Classic Eight Conference, Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.

The Badgers’ opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the first half when senior midfielder Zach Bauman took a shot that was saved the Comet goalkeeper, but as he was unable to corral it, senior forward Ashton Turner was there on the rebound to score his 21st goal of the season.

Later in the half, Delavan-Darien got the equalizer to tie it up at 1-1 on a free kick by Andy Elguero.

Just before the first half expired, Badger senior forward used some fancy footwork, juking his defenders and the goalkeeper, just narrowly missed the top corner of the net.

But it wasn't long after in the second half that Badger found the back of the net once again. Senior defender Luis Reyes scored in the 46th minute off an assist by senior forward Marco Alberts.

Elguero tied things up once again for the Comets' in the 53rd minute on penalty kick, but the Badger offense came through once again with a quick response in the 56th minute on a goal by Bauman off of Alberts second assist in what would be the game winning goal.

Now it’s on to regionals for Badger. Last season, the Badgers made it to the Regional final before having their season end. For Fowler, it’s about one game at a time, but he liked where his team is at and believes that this team can make some noise.

“I feel pretty good about where we we’re at after these past 10-11 games,” he said. “I think we are playing our best soccer, which is always what you want.”

Badger was 8-1-2 in those last 11 games to close out the regular season.