Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer falls to East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle

Despite plenty of shots and a late goal by junior forward Hudson Torrez on a penalty kick, the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys were unable make up the deficit, losing 3-1 to East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle Tuesday, Oct. 4. Their overall record now stands at 7-8-1 and 2-3 in conference.

“We’re pretty angry about it and disappointed,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head soccer coach Keith Blakeman said. “You give teams goals, you lose games.”

BFWB seniors Kasen Lopez (midfielder), David Hernandez (midfielder), Grayson Grunow (midfielder) and Kaeden Weberpal (defender) were recognized prior to the game for senior night.

While both teams had several shots on goal in the first half, the only goal came from East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle senior forward Aidan Miller, who found the back of the net in the 27th minute on a header that ricocheted off the crossbar from a previous shot from a teammate.

BFWB had their chances on net in the second half, but East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle goalkeeper Brady Orlowski had a strong night and had several saves in the game. BFWB sophomore forward Bryan Garcia came within inches of scoring in the 44th minute, as he used his speed, dribbled the length of the field and just missed on the equalizer, hitting the crossbar.

East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle added two more goals, one in the 51st minute and the second one coming off a corner in the 63rd minute to take a 3-0 lead.

Late in the half with 10 minutes left in the game, a handball by the by the Panther defense resulted in Torrez taking a penalty shot and scoring his 21st goal of the season in 16 games played. But unfortunately for the CheifDogs’ that wasn’t enough and Blakeman knows that with the Rock Valley Conference Tournament beginning Monday, Oct. 10, the team has to improve to have a shot.

“We have to solidify the defense and it has been a problem we have had all season,” he said. “We haven’t found a cure for it yet, but hopefully we can fix a couple things and get ready for the tournament.”

Scores from Tuesday, Oct. 4

Badger (10-7-2, 3-2-1) 0, Westosha Central (8-3-4, 4-1-1) 0.

Badger junior goalkeeper Sam Polyock had seven saves and the team finished with nine shots, two of which that were on goal.