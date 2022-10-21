Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer season comes to an end with loss to Delavan-Darien in regionals

Despite an early goal by senior midfielder and captain David Hernandez to tie things up, the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team was unable to capture a lead, falling to Delavan-Darien 4-1 in the WIAA Division 3 Regional Playoff game Thursday night, Oct. 20.

“I thought we were doing better for a bit, but we had a little hiccup in the middle of the first half and it kind of cost us,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head soccer coach Keith Blakeman said. “But I thought we took it to them (Delavan-Darien) better this game. Overall I was happy with the performance.”

BF/WB closes out their 2022 fall soccer season with an overall record of 9-9-1.

Delavan-Darien’s first goal came in the seventh minute of the first half by junior forward Rafael Galindo.

Not even a minute later, the Chiefs’ responded. Hernandez used his speed to his advantage and found the back of the net for his 11th goal of the season to tie the game up at 1-1.

Delavan-Darien retook the lead in the 24th minute and never looked back. Junior midfielder Geovanni Prado scored on a header off a corner kick by Galindo.

In the 26th minute, Delavan-Darien junior midfielder Andy Elguero scored to make it 3-1 in what would ultimately be the final goal of the first half.

Elguero added one more goal in the 44th minute of the second half to make it a 4-1 ballgame, but the Chiefs’ defense held their own in the final 36 minutes of the game, including some great saves by freshman goalkeeper Ben Grant to keep that score intact.

Big Foot/Williams Bay junior forward Hudson Torrez led the team in goals this season with 24 and had 12 assists. Hernandez was second on the team with 11 goals and had six assists. Sophomore forward Bryan Garcia had eight goals with five assists, and sophomore midfielder Yeison Santos tallied six in the back of the net with seven assists.

Grant, who was just in first year as the varsity goalkeeper after the Chiefs graduated both goalies from last season, was solid in net. He had 102 saves with a save percentage of .713% and a goals against average of .284%.

It was the final competitive high school soccer game for Hernandez and fellow seniors Grayson Grunow, Kasen Lopez, Jovani Salinas, and Kaeden Weberpal. While it was not a big group of seniors, Blakeman could not have asked a better group to coach.

“I have known a lot of these kids since they were six or seven years old,” he said. “They have all been great, all four years. It has been great coaching them, they’re great leaders and good stewards for the team, especially this year.”

The Chiefs’ are still a very young team, with Blakeman admitting that they did better than he anticipated this season, but while it stings to lose, he still has soccer on his mind.

“I like us going forward, a lot,” he said. “We struggled a bit on defense during the year, so we’ll work on that. But we will build off it. I am proud we never got shutout this season. I’m looking forward to next year.”