Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer ranked 8th in the state, defeat Whitewater

The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team have now outscored their opponents 33-5 in their seven wins so far this season and are currently ranked eighth in the state with a record of 7-3, according to https://www.wissports.net/. Based on Thursday’s, Sept. 15 Rock Valley Conference matchup against Whitewater, it appears they could see another jump in the rankings after their 3-1 victory on their home field.

“It was a good win,” Big Foot/Williams Bay boys head soccer coach Keith Blakeman said. “We are having a little bit of an injury issue right now, so it was good to get a win in the conference.”

Junior midfielder Joey DeLeon, sophomore forward Bryan Garcia and senior midfielder Grayson Grunow were a few of the injured players and were unable to play.

But as the saying goes, the show must go on, and BFWB was able to jump out to an early 1-0 when junior forward Hudson Torrez took it himself, got around a defender and found the back of the net to take a 1-0 advantage in the 12th minute of the first half.

That was Torrez’s 15th goal of the season, but he was not quite done. Just four minutes later in the 16th minute, Torrez went up the sideline, past his defender and kicked over the goalkeeper’s head from the near post and into the net for a 2-0 lead and his 16th goal of the season in just 10 games played so far.

Torrez currently sits seventh statistically in the state with most goals scored and eighth in assists with eight. He previously was tied for ninth in goals scored prior the game.

“He is such an explosive striker,” Blakeman said. “He knows where to be and he knows how to score when he gets back there. He pretty much has all the tools and we just try to get him the ball.”

Torrez had 11 shots in the contest and just missed out on a hat trick when he hit the crossbar in the 23rd minute on a give-and-go from senior midfielder and captain David Hernandez. The team finished with 29 shots, 14 of which were on goal.

But it didn’t take long for the ChiefDogs to make up for it as sophomore midfielder Yeison Santos snuck one by the Whitewater goalkeeper on an absolutely incredible goal from the most awkward angle in the corner in the 30th minute in what would be the final goal of the first half.

BFWB was held off the scoreboard in the second half despite many chances including a free kick by Santos that just missed off the crossbar early in the half.

Whitewater added a goal in the 59th minute to make it 3-1. The Whippets had their chances to score, but BFWB freshman goalkeeper Ben Grant stood his ground and made some great saves the rest of the way, including a diving kick save in the 65th minute to capture their third win in a row. Grant finished with eight saves.

“Even though we are short some guys, we like getting the win,” Blakeman said.