Badger soccer defeats Kettle Moraine in 1st round of the regional playoffs

The Lake Geneva Badgers boys soccer team needed two 10-minute extra time periods, penalty kicks and a extremely calm and collected senior forward Logan Menial to come away with 4-3 victory in PK's over Kettle Moraine in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 Regional playoffs.

“That was a very, very wild game,” Badger head coach Ross Fowler said. “I’m very proud of the kids. I’m proud of the team effort, they worked really hard for each other, and that’s what it’s going to take as we move forward.”

Badger now improves to 13-7-2 on the season, and will travel to take on number one-seeded Middleton in the Regional final Saturday, Oct. 22 for a shot to compete in sectionals next week. Middleton blew out 16-seed Janesville Parker 12-0 Tuesday night.

Badger made it to the Regional Finals in 2021 and came up short against Arrowhead. Fowler knows it will not be easy and understands that it is going to take a lot, but he believes that if his team plays the way they are capable of, they will have a chance.

“For one, we have to get healthy,” he said. “We have to keep our composure and play our best.”

Despite being down in shots on goal 3-1 early on in the game, the momentum suddenly shifted towards Badger in the 20th minute. Senior forward Andrew Karnatz had a free kick from near midfield that ricocheted off the Kettle Moraine goalkeeper and found senior forward Ashton Turner in front of the net for the goal.

Karnatz had another chance in the 32nd minute as Turner found him in front of the net, but Karnatz, who is the kicker on the football team, kicked the ball so far it ended up on East South Street. While it didn’t end up on the stat sheet, it was impressive, and if this were a football game, that would have been good from 40-50 yards.

Badger closed out the first half with 6-3 shot advantage and a 1-0 lead in large part to stellar defense and outstanding goalkeeping by junior Sam Polyock. He finished with six saves in the game.

In the 55th minute of the second half, Turner used his speed to sprint by the Kettle Moraine defense, leading to a 2-on-1 with fellow senior forward Marco Alberts who found the back of the net for the goal to take a 2-0 lead.

With less than 10 minutes to go in the game, Kettle Moraine was able to make things interesting. Junior Jack Wagner scored in the 73rd minute, which was followed up a penalty kick goal in the 79th minute by senior Riley Nicholson to tie it up at 2-2 and head into extra time.

Twenty minutes (two 10 minute periods) of extra time came in went with the score still all knotted up before heading to penalty kicks.

Karnatz, Turner and Alberts all scored for Badger in PK’s, while Kettle Moraine also tallied three goals making it 3-3. Two consecutive misses by both teams meant it was all going to come down to the foot of Menial. He scored, and while the Badger student section jumped in jubilation and his teammates rushed towards him to celebrate, Menial casually walked back to his team like nothing happened before his celebration began.

Menial may have been the only composed person on the Badger soccer field, because it certainly wasn’t Fowler, who admitted he couldn’t even watch he was so nervous.

“Penalty kicks are a tough way to win or lose a soccer game, but it feels better to win,” he said.

Badger dominated much of the game up until the final 10 minutes when Kettle Moraine put two on the board. To lose a two goal lead in the final 10 minutes is tough, but the way Fowler’s team handled it, he was pleased.

“They hung in there when we let it slip away in the second half,” he said. “They kept their composure after losing the lead and super proud of their effort in the two extra time periods, which I know took a lot out of them. But we have to learn some things from that second half. We got to be able to keep a lead and be able to maintain that for 80 minutes.”