Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures is set to host the Hills Are Alive Trail Run/Walk/CaniCross event on Sunday, March 19. The CaniCross event will begin at 10:20 a.m. and the Run/Walk/Hobble Trail event will start at 10:30am.
Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures is located at N3232 County Rd. H. in Lake Geneva.
The distances for the event are four, eight, 12 and 16 miles. Runners/walkers/hobblers can participate in the four or eight mile events with or without a dog and the 12 to 16-mile options are for runners only with or without a dog.
Food, drinks and other items will available at the event.
To signup online before the deadline of 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, visit
http://www.xcthrillogy.com/hills-are-alive-trail-run-walk.html
Same day signups will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday. March 19.
The Abominable Snow Race
Racers run out of the starting gate to begin The 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday morning, Jan. 28 in Lake Geneva.
Runners in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race begin in the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 28.
A man tries to get a better grip on the rope by biting off his glove in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
A man leaps over the wall in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
A man reaches for the next rope to get across an obstacle course in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
A man works his way up the wall in the Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
Two participants climb the wall and ring the bell to move on to the next obstacle course in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 23.
Participants compete in one of the 15 obstacle courses in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
A man in a kilt runs up the hill dragging a sled in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
Participants run down the hill to the next obstacle court in the Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
A woman crawls over the net to get through an obstacle course in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
A man leaps over the wall in the Abominable Snow Race on Saturday, Jan. 28.
A man gets down on all fours and crawls under one of the obstacle courses in the Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
A climber works his way up the wall in one of the many obstacle courses in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
A man leads the pack in the early stages of the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
One of the many people to participate in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race runs down the hill to the next obstacle course Saturday, Jan. 28.
A man runs down the hill to the next obstacle course in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28
A man works his way across the obstacle course to get to the next one in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
Two guys having the time of their lives on an obstacle course in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28
Participants work their way across one of the many obstacle courses in the 2023 Abominable Snow Race Saturday, Jan. 28.
