Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures is set to host the Hills Are Alive Trail Run/Walk/CaniCross event on Sunday, March 19. The CaniCross event will begin at 10:20 a.m. and the Run/Walk/Hobble Trail event will start at 10:30am.

Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures is located at N3232 County Rd. H. in Lake Geneva.

The distances for the event are four, eight, 12 and 16 miles. Runners/walkers/hobblers can participate in the four or eight mile events with or without a dog and the 12 to 16-mile options are for runners only with or without a dog.

Food, drinks and other items will available at the event.

To signup online before the deadline of 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, visit http://www.xcthrillogy.com/hills-are-alive-trail-run-walk.html

Same day signups will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday. March 19.

