Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls wrestlers competed in the WIAA Division 1 Sectional H Tournament at Burlington High School Saturday, Feb. 18, with the boys coming away with two state qualifiers in junior Logan Clausen and senior Santino Buttita, while the girls qualified three in freshman Carly Ceshker, junior Ella Creighton and senior Cameron Jansen.

The individual state wrestling tournament will be held in the University of Wisconsin’s Kohl Center from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Badger qualified eight boys for sectionals and nine from the girls team.

“We set some goals as a coaching staff that we conveyed with our wrestlers and I feel like everyone has bought in on where this program needs to go,” Badger head wrestling coach David Davila said. "I think the successes that we have had gets the younger wrestlers who were here to watch excited and believing that they can make it here on this stage and be the next person up.

Clausen (42-1) was the first wrestler at 106 lbs. to qualify for state, securing his third sectional championship after defeating Burlington’s Evan Gill (43-8) by pin fall at the 1:30 mark of the first period.

“I’m happy, obviously, but I got to keep my mind focused on my goal and that’s winning a state championship,” he said.

Being a three-time sectional champion and state qualifier wasn’t the only milestone for Clausen on Saturday, as he also earned his 100th career victory by way of pin fall in the championship bracket match against Beloit Memorial’s Miguel Martinez (28-9).

“He (Clausen) has worked very hard and I’m proud of the work he has put behind it,” Davila said.

Buttita (31-4) earned his second straight trip to the state tournament in the 170 lbs. weight class following his 9-2 win by decision in the first place match over Fort Atkinson’s Aiden Worden (41-6).

“It feels great,” Buttita said. “After taking third last week at regionals and now finishing the job here at sectionals, I’m proud and I’m happy.”

Davila credits Buttita’s work ethic and commitment to wrestling for him to be able to reach state once again in his final season.

“I’m so proud of Santino,” Davila said. “He has continued to work all year long in and out of season. He took third at regionals, he got a little dinged up and battled back to take first at sectionals. That’s a huge tip of the cap to him.”

The other sectional qualifiers for the Badger boys included senior EJ Gritzner (19-11), sophomore Yandel Flores (26-12), senior Evan Phillips (28-16), sophomore Mason Smith (21-23), junior Elijah Brummett (26-14), and senior Keegan Madden (7-15).

The girls wrestling team, which didn’t even exist prior to the start of the 2022-2023 season, essentially dominated in their first year of varsity competition as a full team. That domination continued at sectionals with six of the nine wrestlers who competed all finding themselves in championship matches.

“Coach Jason Bousman, the head girls coach, has done a fantastic job and I think our coaching staff has done a fantastic job with everybody,” Davila said. “The girls have really dialed in on everything. I’m proud of them.

Ceshker (4-0), a household name around the country in wrestling circles with her success prior to even reaching high school, won by pin fall over Janesville Craig’s Devlynn Albrecht (6-3) at 3:59 in the second period to secure a spot in the state tournament.

“It feels great,” Ceshker said. “I loved being with this team, it has been so much fun.”

Creighton (21-4), who had an sensational season, secured a spot in the state tournament with four straight byes.

“It feels good,” Creighton said. “All the hard work paid off. But at state I really want to beat the people that I had lost to before. One of my main goals is to come back and win.”

Jansen (30-4) made quick work of her opponent in the championship match, winning by pin fall in just 46 seconds over Janesville Parker’s Victoria-Anna Kampamn (3-2).

“I’m definitely proud and excited,” she said. “I just want to always go out there and compete. That’s it.”

Senior Kylie Pack (23-11) and freshmen Aaliyah Herrera (18-9) Alexia Anaya (16-16) and Ava Knudtson (8-16) all took second place. Seniors Andrea Mendez (3-4) and Aleksa Salter (14-18) each earned fourth place.

For Davila, it has always been about growing in numbers and getting kids to want to and continue to want to wrestle. While he’s hesitant to say all the goals have been met, it’s safe to say that the Badger wrestling program is on the right track.

“I think we met some of our goals, exceed some of our goals and the fact that we took second in the the conference tournament this year was a great day for Badger wrestling," Davila said. "We’re just getting going and I’m excited about the work we have done this season with our numbers, and I know we’ll come back next season even stronger, tougher and we’ll continue to work.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

Big Foot wrestler Chase Rodriguez (31-4), a junior, placed third in the 120 lbs. weight class at the WIAA Division 2 Sectional D at Evansville High School to earn a spot at the state tournament.

"Sectionals went great and it feels amazing," Rodriguez said. "We went there on a mission to at least get up on the podium and place top three and I did that. Coming back from not being able to wrestle at state my eighth grade year, freshman year we couldn't because of COVID and sophomore year I got hurt. Coming into my junior year I knew I wanted to get back here and I did. But my main goal now for next year is to be on top of that podium."

Rodriguez will compete on Thursday, Feb. 23.

"Thankfully, I have been to the Kohl Center before, so I know what it's like and I won't be as nervous," he said. "My first goal is to make weight and then I'm just going to take it match by match."

