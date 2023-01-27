Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling falls in close dual to Beloit Turner, adding a Co-op girls team in 2023-2024

Down 18-0 early in the dual, the Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling team fought back to take a one point lead late in the dual, but forfeits in the final two matches by BF/WB allowed Beloit Turner to come away with a 40-29 victory Thursday night, Jan. 26.

“I think we wrestled well and we wrestled aggressively, which was kind of our message beforehand,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head coach Tyler Heck said. “They (Beloit Turner) had to go through another dual before us and we just tried to take advantage of it. They were a little banged up from the earlier dual (against Clinton), and we knew going in that if were aggressive in those matches, there would be an opportunity for us to maybe pull it out, but we just missed by a little bit.”

Beloit Turner opened the dual with three straight pin fall victories, but a win by decision from BF/WB junior Will Wojcik (170 lbs.), a major decision victory by freshman Israel Mejia (182 lbs.) and back-to-back pin fall victories from senior Eduardo Malbaes (220 lbs.) and sophomore Ben Lavariega (285 lbs.) got them right back into it.

BF/WB freshman Jonah Henningfeld (106 lbs.) won his match by forfeit; junior Chase Rodriguez won his match in a major decision to give them a 29-24 lead. But three losses in a row, two of which came by forfeit, resulted in the final outcome, but Heck doesn't see it as a loss.

“Right now it’s hard for us to wrestle as a team because we’re so young, but to compete against a team like Turner and be close in some of those matches we’re maybe not supposed to win, I think that’s a win for us. It may not go in the win column, but for us that’s a good moral victory for us and we can take that and move into the conference championships and regionals.”

Heck was able to add another victory for the Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling program as a whole after the announcement that a Big Foot would be adding a BF/WB Co-op girls wrestling team beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

Approval for the BF/WB Co-op girls wrestling team was made at the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education meeting on Jan. 16.

“We had some girls with a little bit of interest this year, but I think having a dedicated team will maybe help that,” Heck said. “We wanted to get ahead of it from a coaching standpoint because we have some girls coming up through the youth clubs, so we thought if we can get an established program where we have eight-to-10 girls, than that would be great. We’re still not sure how it’s all going to work with having both programs together, but essentially we’re going to be one big program with a boys and a girls team.”

Results from the Thursday, Jan. 26 dual against Beloit Turner

Beloit Turner 40, BF/WB 29

145 lbs. Beloit Turner's defeated Big Foot senior Aaron Rowland by pin fall.

152. Beloit Turner's Nate Pozzani defeated BF/WB freshman Dominic Staver by pin fall.

160 lbs. Beloit Turner's Carlos Martinez defeated BF/WB sophomore Donovan Knight by pin fall.

170 lbs. Big Foot junior Will Wojcik defeated Beloit Turner's Eric Halon in a 5-3 decision.

182 lbs. BF/WB freshman Israel Mejia defeated Beloit Turner's Nathan Buckley in a 16-2 major decision.

195 lbs. Beloit Turner's Hunter Griinke defeated BF/WB sophomore Bo Seagren by pin fall.

220 lbs. Big Foot senior Eduardo Malbaes defeated Beloit Turner's Eli Simplot by pin fall at 3:55.

285 lbs. Big Foot sophomore Ben Lavariega defeated Beloit Turner freshman Luke Malkow by pin fall at 0:51.

106 lbs. BF/WB freshman Joel Henningfeld won by forfeit.

113 lbs. Double forfeit.

120 lbs. Big Foot junior Chase Rodriguez defeated Beloit Turner's Brayden Ward in an 11-2 major decision.

126 lbs. Beloit Turner's Zach Potter defeated BF/WB sophomore Erik Colin in an 11-3 major decision.

132 lbs. Beloit Turner's Zach Reis won by forfeit.

138 lbs. Beloit Turner's Brody Berg won by forfeit.

Results from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Edgerton 63, Big Foot/Williams Bay 15.

106 lbs. Edgerton’s Garrett Kotnour defeated BF/WB freshman Joel Henningfeld by pin fall.

113 lbs. Edgerton’s Curtis Wagner won by forfeit.

120 lbs. BF/WB junior Chase Rordiguez defeated Edgerton’s Logan Hammer by pin fall at 4:41.

126 lbs. Edgerton’s Brett Appel won by forfeit.

132 lbs. Edgerton’s Ethan Kastenmeier won by forfeit.

138 lbs. BF/WB freshman Carter Reis defeated Edgerton’s Noah Reilly by pin fall at 1:43.

145 lbs. Edgerton’s Brandon Troeger defeated Bf/WB senior Aaron Rowland by pin fall.

152 lbs. Edgerton’s Caleb Davis defeated BF/WB’s Dominic Staver by pin fall.

160 lbs. Edgerton’s Damien Johnson defeated BF/WB’s Donovan Knight by pin fall.

170 lbs. Edgerton’s Beau Allison defeated BF/WB junior Will Wojcik by pin fall.

182 lbs. Edgerton’s Ethan Stangel defeated BF/WB’s Israel Mejia by pin fall.

195 lbs. Edgerton’s Breyden South defeated BF/WB’s Jake DeMarco by pin fall.

220 lbs. Edgerton’s Jacob Wienke defeated BF/WB senior Eduardo Malbaes by pin fall.

285 lbs. BF/WB’s Ben Lavariega defeated Edgerton’s Oswaldo Mendoza-Cruz in a 4-1 decision.

5 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling dual against Beloit Turner Israel Mejia Ben Lavariega Donovan Knight Erik Colin Aaron Rowland