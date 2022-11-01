Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling anxious to get back on the mat

The Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling team had a lot of success last season, highlighted by their first winning season “in a long time,” a school record in dual wins (14) and seven regional champions.

Head coach Tyler Heck, now heading into his fifth season, credits a lot of that success to the previous senior leadership.

“Pretty much everything that could have gone right went right other than getting someone to state,” he said. “Having that group of seniors that had been here all four years and doing the sport for a while really contributed a lot to our success. They knew they wanted to leave a mark and they weren’t going to go down easy. Having seven regional champions is something you don’t see at many places. There are people that say we had an easy regional, but we have Whitewater and Delavan-Darien, who are two of the better teams in the area. To be able to take seven against those teams says a lot about that group of guys.”

Heck expects to have eight to 10 wrestlers back from last season’s team with the expectation of having around 20 wrestlers on the team in total.

One of the wrestlers returning to the mat for BFWB is junior Chase Rodriguez, a wrestler who Heck called one of the top guys last year. Rodriguez came up just short of making it to state due to an injury he suffered at sectionals.

“I know how tough a way that was to end his season last year with the injury, but we were fortunate that it wasn’t as serious as we expected, which was good and he was able to get back in the room a couple weeks after that and start working right away,” Heck said. “He’s definitely at the top of the list. Everyone in the conference knows of him and everyone in the area knows of him as a top wrestler. He is up there as someone, in my opinion, that has a good chance at medaling at state. He’s going to be one of those that when it comes down to a close dual meet, he’s going to be one that’s moving around taking those tougher matches because he can handle it. If it comes down to one of the last matches and we need six points, he might have to go up against some kid 10 pounds bigger.”

Other returning wrestlers include seniors Eduardo Malbaes, Aaron Rowland and Will Wojcik.

“Eddy Malbaes is a returning sectional qualifier last year at 220 lbs. and from the beginning to the end of the year he improved a lot with it being his first year wrestling,” Heck said. “He has lived in the weight room the last few years and it’s definitely starting to show. He’s got some high expectations for himself and we as a program have high expectations for him as well.”

Wojcik and Rowland both missed sectionals by a match last season and placed third, but Heck believes both have a chance at making it this year.

One of the incoming freshman on the team is Carter Reis, son of BFWB assistant coach Jake Reiss. Heck said Carter has been wrestling forever and has the second most experience of any wrestler on the team.

“He (Carter Reis) has wrestled in some of the big tournaments and has some experience wrestling in those big matches with some big time kids,” Heck said. “The teams in the conference know he’s coming up. He is one of the first Reis’s to come through Big Foot, but he had some cousins do some damage over at Turner and still has one over there. The Reis name will not be a big surprise at 138 or 145 lbs. I think he’s going to surprise some kids early on and make a name for himself.”

The five seniors on the team last year were leaders, according to Heck, and he’s hopeful those leadership qualities carry over to the upperclassmen this season.

“There were so many days in practice last year where they kind of took over and I was more there just to facilitate and making sure everything was being done correctly,” he said. “It helped us a lot last year. Just because we are the coaches, that does not mean we necessarily have to plan everything. If there is something they want to do, they can run it by us and if it’s going to work, we’ll do it. I’m looking for these upperclassmen to continue to step up and making sure, we are putting the best program out there and doing things the right way. If we make mistakes, we own up to them and move on.”

Heck said he always wants his wrestlers to understand that the season is a rollercoaster and it’s not an easy climb to the end, but after the success they had as a team last season, his goals remain high for his team.

“It’ll be tough to top that season last year with losing the kids we lost (to graduation),” he said. “But we got a lot of good kids and I think we are going to fill out most of the weight classes. I would love to continue to win more dual meets than we have, but I understand topping 14 from last season is going to be tough. The better goal would be to stay close to or above 500 as a team in those dual meets. We hope to go in and have some tournament champions, pull out some more regional champions, get some guys to sectionals, and for our ultimate goal, get some guys up at the state tournament.”

Open mats have already begun for the Cheifdogs wrestling team. The regular season is scheduled to start Dec. 8.