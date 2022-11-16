Badger wrestling finding strength in numbers

Success can be viewed in a variety of different ways. For Lake Geneva Badgers head wrestling coach David Davila, now in his third season at the helm, it is viewed as a numbers game.

“We had set goals as a coaching staff and as a program as far as just building numbers,” he said. “Last year, we had a couple wrestlers more than what we had during COVID and the goal this year is to really make a leap with hopefully 10 more wrestlers. Last season, the team finished with 30-31 wrestlers on the team, and if we can bump that number up by 10 or more and retain those wrestlers in the room, I think we can call that a success.”

Logan Clausen, a junior who wrestles in the 106-pound weight class, returns as one of the top wrestlers in the Badger wrestling program. He has been wrestling since he was 4 years old (he’s now 16).

“I started at Big Foot for my first few years and then I transferred over to Badger because my cousin wrestled here,” Clausen said. “After wrestling for three years at Badger (youth wrestling program), I went to Toss Em Up, a select club in Illinois, which I did for around five years.”

He placed first in the 106-pound weight class at the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Regional Tournament and Sectional Tournament last season.

“I’m aiming to win state this year,” he said. “Placing is all right, but my goal is to win state.”

Senior wrestler Santino Buttita has been wrestling for seven years, and as he heads into his final year of high school competition, he has a similar goal in mind.

“Individually, I would like to not just qualify, but place,” Buttita said. “I know it’s not easy, but it’s just something that is going to make me work even harder. Team wise, I would like us to win a good amount of duals and close the gaps on some of those other teams.”

Within Davila’s goal of continuing to build up the program and retaining wrestlers, is getting girls interested in wrestling with the hope of eventually having their own Badger girls wrestling team.

“Kylie Pack, who is our senior girl wrestler, has been the momentum changer to getting a girls wrestling team here at Badger,” he said. “Through enthusiasm and her connections with the other girls at Badger High School and me grinding things out with not only guys coming out, but trying to get girls interested, I think we had 14 girls sign up for wrestling this year, which would be fantastic. Now, we won’t know if all those girls will come out, but last year we had four or five girls, the year before we had three or four, so the numbers are growing. We are trying to change the face of wrestling in our conference and I want to be ahead of the game by getting a female wrestling team here at Badger.”

Pack said she started wrestling in fourth grade. She took a few years off, but wanted to wrestle again in her final year of high school in large part because of Davila and the “familial” aspect of the team.

“I had Davila my freshman year and he wasn’t coaching wrestling at the time, so I was able to get to know him as a teacher before a coach,” she said. “As a coach, he’s very energetic; and helps us succeed. For me, since I took a break and was a team manager the past couple years, it really showed me how close our team is as a family.”

Pack said her goal is to make it to the girls state tournament and hopefully place.

“Last year, we had a tough season with duals, but I really want us to win more this year as well,” she said.

One of the girls coming into the Badger wrestling program this year is freshman Carley Ceshker. She is currently ranked nationally with an outstanding record of 27-4. She won the USA 16 and under National Wrestling Tournament in Colorado Springs, Colorado back in March, securing her third national title. She placed third at the 2022 U15 Pan American Trials in August and finished second most recently at the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals in De Moines, Iowa.

“We are fortunate to have her (Ceshker) come through the program,” Davila said. “She’s coming in with a set of skills that a lot of coaches in her corner have developed her, and I’m just happy to see her come through our program. We will do our best to mentor her and guide her to wherever she wants to go as far as goals go.”

The Badgers didn’t win any dual meets as a team last season. Davila knows that’s what’s on the kids’ minds, but in order to win and win consistently, it’s about getting kids to love wrestling and want to stay in the program.

“I want our numbers to maintain and retain whatever that number is going to be,” he said. “I’d love to see a girls team get going here. I know the kids are concerned about outcomes of duals, and don’t get me wrong, I like winning too and I won’t say it doesn’t bother me. But I obviously have to stay focused on what our number one objective is. If we can close the gap on some of these teams that we were close against in duals last year, I think that would be a success as well.”

Badger will open the season at home with a dual meet against Burlington on Dec. 1.