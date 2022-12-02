Badger wrestling falls to Burlington

The Lake Geneva Badger wrestling team had a tough matchup right out the gate to open the season against Burlington Thursday night, Dec. 1, losing to one of the top teams in the state.

“We’re a young team and Burlington is a team that everyone is chasing,” Badger head wrestling coach David Davila said.

Badger seniors Kylie Pack, Andrea Mendez and Cameron Jansen all received victories by way of pin fall.

“The girls did an excellent job,” Davila said. “The JV and freshmen finally were able to get some matches, which was good.”

Badger Junior Logan Clausen won his match handily at 106 lbs., senior Santino Buttita won his match at 170 lbs. due to his opponent suffering an injury and senior EJ Gritzner won by pin fall in the heavyweight match.

“We’ll continue to work and it’ll be a race to see who’s most improved by the end of the season,” Davila said.