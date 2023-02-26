It’s safe to say the Badger girls wrestling team in its first year was nothing short of a success. The team qualified three girls for the 2023 WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament, and all three earned a spot on the podium, including two state champions in freshman Carley Ceshker and junior Ella Creighton. Both girls went undefeated (4-0) in their respective matches against some of the top talent in the state. Senior Cameron Jansen also earned a spot on the podium, placing fifth after going 4-2 in the tournament.

Not only is this the first time in Badger history has had two girl state champions, it’s the first time they have had two state champions in one season, and head boys coach David Davila gives all the credit to the head girls coach Jason Bousman.

“Fortunately, the stars aligned for Coach (Jason) Bousman, who is a relatively new hire at Badger that had been coaching at Burlington for a very long time to come over and not only get him on the teaching staff, but also on the wrestling staff to be the head girls coach. He has done an amazing job with them. He was the right person for the job. He’s a great hire for Badger and a great hire for the kids.”

Bousman will also serve as the new head girls track coach this spring.

Individual results

Badger girls

Ceshker (8-0) – 126 lbs. First place, state champion.

Championship round 1: Ceshker won by pin fall over Whitefish Bay’s/Dominican/University School of Milwaukee’s Rosemary Triggs (20-8) at 1:14 of the first period.

Quarterfinal: Ceshker won in a 13-0 major decision over La Crosse Logan’s Amelia Adams.

Semifinal: Ceshker won in a 10-5 decision over Mineral Point’s Dealya Collins (26-2).

First place match: Ceshker won in a 9-1 major decision over Menosha’s Lillie Banks (34-4) to secure a top spot on the podium in just her freshman season.

“I thought Carley wrestled very well,” Davila said. “For a freshman, she really kept her composure. She has been in big tournaments before, so I don’t think she was rattled by any of it. She is a special kind of kid and has come prepared with a set of tools that we take no credit for. She has plenty of coaches behind her in her wrestling journey, so we’re just happy for her to be a part of our program.”

Ella Creighton (25-4) – 185 lbs. First place, state champion

Championship round 1: Creighton won in a 17-7 decision over Rhinelander’s Abby Swanson.

Quarterfinal: Creighton won by fall over Winneconne’s Arial Haemmerle (11-3) at 3:31.

Semifinal: Creighton won by fall over Wausau West’s Christiana Nordstrom (19-7) at 1:06 of the first period.

First place match: Creighton won by fall over Clintonville’s Keela Deering (13-6) at 3:54.

“Ella suffered an ankle injury a week before state, so she definitely wasn’t a 100%,” Davila said. “But she was well enough to go and wrestle and she wrestled very smart with the injury. She beat the number one seed in her second match, she beat the second and third place seeded girls, so it was amazing for her to go out there and not let the moment get too big for her. She did a fantastic job.”

Davila said Creighton was one of the first girl wrestlers he recruited two years ago to come wrestle for Badger after learning of her wrestling experience with the kids program when she was younger.

“The goal when I took over was to build numbers, but at some point in time I was going to go out and try to make a girls team,” he said. “She’s a Badger wrestler through and through. She was developed through the kids club and through the Badger wrestling program and for her to get here is awesome. I’m so happy for her and her family.”

Jansen (34-6) – 145 lbs. Fifth place.

Championship round 1: Jansen won by fall over Laconia’s Adalynn Last in just 40 seconds.

Quarterfinal: New London’s Hailie Krueger (27-1) won by fall over Jansen at 3:39 of the second period.

Consolation round 1: Jansen won by fall over Janesville Parker’s Victoria Victoria-Anna Kampamn (6-4) at 2:33.

Consolation round 2: Jansen won by fall over Aquinas’s Sophia Paulson (20-6) at 0.39 seconds of the first period.

Consolation semifinal: Holmen’s Evelyn Vetsch (35-6) won in a 11-1 major decision over Jansen.

Fifth place match: Jansen won by fall over Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s Natalie Maceau (28-7) at 2:47.

“Cameron wrestled very well,” Davila said. “I think she did have bigger aspirations of maybe getting a higher seed, but to be able to say you’re the fifth best wrestler in the state at 145 lbs. is awesome.”

Badger boys

Junior: Logan Clausen (43-3) – 106 lbs.

Championship round 1: Clausen won by fall over Muskego’s Thomas Mattsen (34-13) at 1:13 in the first period.

Quarterfinal: Marshfield’s Jon Sternweis (41-12) won in a 9-7 decision over Clausen.

Consolation round 1: Burlington’s Evan Gill (44-10) won by medical forfeit over Clausen due to a concussion suffered in his previous match.

“Unfortunately, due to his concussion Logan was unable to wrestle back for any place because he had to medical forfeit the rest,” Davila said. “I know he feels like this was his year to really make a run at maybe becoming a state champion, which was his goal at the beginning of the year, but we’ll see how things go next year."

Senior: Santino Buttita (33-6) – 170 lbs.

Championship round 1: Buttita won by technical fall over Pewaukee’s Bryce Weinandt (37-16).

Quarterfinal: Shewano Community’s Caden Young (46-5) won in a 10-2 major decision over Buttita.

Consolation round 1: Buttita won in a 7-5 decision over Neenah’s Eli Gast (35-14).

Consolation round 2: Brookfield Central’s Benjamin Otto (44-6) won in a 8-5 decision over Buttita.

“Santino left it all out on the mat and I don’t think he has anything to be ashamed of,” Davila said. “He gave it is all.”

Davila called the whole state tournament experience surreal.

“To send three girls and all three girls make it to the podium with a fifth place finisher and two first place finishers is incredible. I’m so happy for the families, the program and the school,” he said. “It’s history.”

While the season may have come to a close, Davila feels the future is looking pretty good for Badger wrestling as a whole.”

“Ultimately, we’re trying to build up Badger," he said. "I feel like the wrestling program is heading in the right direction,” he said. “Our kids club is getting on board with things, we have a girls team now that we’re going to try and continue to build and same with the boys team that we hope will do even bigger and better things next year.”

