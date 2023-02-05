Both the Lake Geneva Badger and the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys wrestling teams competed in their conference tournaments Saturday, Feb. 4, with the Badgers placing second as a team and Big Foot/Williams Bay finishing in seventh place.

Badger

The Lake Geneva Badger boys wrestling team had an outstanding Southern Lakes Conference tournament with three 1st place finishers, five in 3rd place, one in fourth and one placing fifth.

Junior Logan Clausen (8-0) placed first with a pin fall victory over Union Grove’s Braxton Storebeck and a 16-3 major decision victory over Burlington’s Evan Gill in the 106 lbs. weight class.

Senior Santino Buttita (10-0) and 220 lbs. sophomore Yandel Flores (6-2) also took home first place. Buttita (170 lbs.) won by pin fall in his semifinal match over Union Grove’s Sawyer Rewolinski and earned a technical fall victory against Elkhorn’s Ethan Taylor in the first place match. Flores (220 lbs.) won his matches by pin fall over Westosha Central’s Josh Ross, a 3-1 decision over Delavan-Darien’s Dylan Beighton and earned a sudden victory in his final match in his final match.

Freshman Carley Ceshker (120 lbs.), Devan Allen (113 lbs.), junior Aiden Hernandez (138 lbs.), junior Christian Wolff (182 lbs.) and senior Evan Phillips (195 lbs.) all placed third in their respective weight class, while junior Eli Brummett (152 lbs.) placed fourth and sophomore Mason Smith (145 lbs.) came in fifth.

Team scores

First: Burlington, 257.

Second: Badger, 176.5.

Third: Wilmot Union, 170.0.

Fourth: Delavan-Darien, 162.0.

Fifth: Union Grove, 157.5.

Sixth: Westosha Central, 109.0.

Seventh: Elkhorn, 96.0.

Eighth: Waterford, 81.5.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

BF/WB had many bright spots during the conference tournament, including now three-time Rock Valley Conference Champion Chase Rodriguez after dominating his conference competition for the third consecutive season.

Rodriguez, who wrestles in the 120 lbs. weight class, had a first round bye in the quarterfinal. He followed that up by defeating Beloit Turner’s Brayden Ward in an 11-3 major decision in the semifinal, and earned a pin fall victory over Whitewater’s Victor Hernandez in the first place match to secure a his third consecutive conference championship.

Rodriguez currently holds a 23-1 overall record on the season.

Sophomore Ben Lavariega (14-6), who wrestles in the heavyweight class at 285 lbs., placed second in the tournament. He won on back-to-back pin fall victories over Broadhead/Juda’s Landon King in the quarterfinal and Edgerton’s Oswaldo Mendoza Cruz in the semifinal with just 25 seconds left in the match. Lavariega kept it competitive in the first place match, but suffered a defeat by Evansville’s Tim Lund in a 13-7 decision.

Freshman Carter Reis (16-4) and junior Will Wojcik (14-10) each placed fourth in their respective weight classes. Reis, at 138 lbs. won his quarterfinal match by pin fall over Clinton’s Chase Adrian Welsh and won his consolation semi-final match over Whitewater’s Traysen Thompson in a 6-1 decision.

Wojcik (170 lbs.) won in a major decision 14-5 over Edgerton’s Zack Troeger and secured a consolation semifinal victory by pin fall against East Troy’s Kieran McCue.

Two other BF/WB wrestlers earned spots with freshman Jonah Henningfeld (12-17) at 106 lbs. and sophomore Jake DeMarco (7-10) at 195 lbs. each placing sixth.

Team scores

First: Evansville, 254.0.

Second: Whitewater, 188.0.

Third: Clinton, 166.0.

Fourth: Beloit Turner, 158.0.

Fifth: Edgerton, 138.0.

Sixth: Brodhead/Juda, 113.0.

Seventh: Bigfoot/Williams Bay, 87.0.

Eighth: East Troy, 85.5.

Ninth: Jefferson, 66.0.

7 photos from the Badger boys wrestling Southern Lakes Conference Quad Cj Goy Aiden Hernandez Bowen Nelson Christian Wolff Eli Brummett Mason Smith Santino Buttita

5 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling dual against Beloit Turner Israel Mejia Ben Lavariega Donovan Knight Erik Colin Aaron Rowland