Badger boys wrestling sweeps Waterford and Union Grove in Southern Lakes Conference Quad

The Lake Geneva Badger boys wrestling team had an outstanding night on the mat Thursday, Jan. 12 in the Southern Lakes Conference Quad at Badger High School, defeating Waterford 75-0 and 54-26 over Union Grove.

Those are the two wins as a team for Badger this season.

“It was a great,” Badger head wrestling coach David Davila said. “I really like this quad style wrestling that gives our JV kids a lot of matches. But I can’t say enough. These guys have been working all season and the message has been for us to try to be the most improved team at the end of the season, and these guys have been working towards it. We’re working hard and we’re not done. This program is slowly coming together.”

The only team they didn’t face was Delavan-Darien who also went 2-0 in the quad with wins over Union Grove and Waterford.

The Badger girls wrestling team, which didn’t exist until early December, has a team of 11 girls and have had a great first season overall. They have a top 5 finish in the Badger State Invitational on Dec. 17, a second place finish in the 2023 Lancer Invitational on Jan. 7 and even had their first ever home dual on Tuesday, Jan. 10 against Beloit Turner.

“It comes down to the work that these guys and girls are putting in,” he said. “The coaching staff has done a fantastic job. It’s not me, it’s those guys.”

Badger results

Badger 76, Waterford 0.

160 lbs. Bowen Nelson (Badger) defeated Waterford’s Camden Shaw in a 9-5 decision.

170 lbs. Badger senior Santino Buttita won by forfeit.

182 lbs. Badger junior Christian Wolff defeated Waterford’s Max Northrop by pin fall at 1:35.

195 lbs. Badger senior Evan Phillips won by forfeit.

220 lbs. Double forfeit.

285 lbs. Badger junior EJ Gritzner won by forfeit.

106 lbs. Badger junior Logan Clausen won by forfeit.

113 lbs. Badger senior Devin Allen won by forfeit.

120 lbs. Badger junior CJ Goy won by forfeit.

126 lbs. Badger sophomore Charles Branham won by forfeit.

132 lbs. Badger senior Keegan Madden won by forfeit,

138 lbs. Badger junior Aiden Hernandez defeated Waterford’s Zane Bluhm by pin fall at 5:42.

145 lbs. Badger sophomore Mason Smith defeated Waterord’s Ramon Smikowski by pin fall at 0:58.

152 lbs. Badger junior EJ Brummett defeated Waterford’s Christian Jimenez by pin fall at 1:46.

Badger 54, Union Grove 26.

106 lbs. Clausen won by forfeit.

113 lbs. Allen defeated Union Grove’s Xavier Angeles by pin fall at 4:17.

120 lbs. Union Grove’s Martin Maussing defeated Goy by pin fall at 2:30.

126 lbs. Union Grove’s Keith Jackson defeated Branham by pin fall at 1:23.

132 lbs. Union Grove’s Cole Dummer defeated Madden by technical fall.

138 lbs. Hernandez defeated Union Grove’s Lucas Wright by pin fall at 2:34.

145 lbs. Union Grove’s Riley Storm-Voltz defeated Smith in a 7-0 decision.

152 lbs. Brummett defeated Union Grove’s Jeremiah Cook by pin fall at 4:41.

160 lbs. Nelson defeated Union Grove’s Quintyn Martinez by pin fall at 5:45.

170 lbs. Buttita defeated Union Grove’s Sawyer Rewolinski by pin fall at 4:32.

182 lbs. Union Grove’s Travis Moore won by forfeit.

195 lbs. Wolff defeated Union Grove’s Josiah Sairs by pin fall at 3:13.

220 lbs. Phillips defeated Union Grove’s Willem Riley by pin fall at 0:39.

285 lbs. Gritzner defeated Union Grove’s Austin Waldal by pin fall at 2:34

Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling results

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Broadhead/Juda 45, Big Foot/Williams Bay 12.

195 lbs. Broadhead/Juda’s Chase White defeated BFWB’s Jake DeMarco by pin fall at 4:36.

220 lbs. Broadhead/Juda’s CJ Steuly defeated BFWB”s Eduardo Malbaes by a 5-2 decision.

285 lbs. Broadhead/Juda’s Emmitt Allen defeated BFWB’s Wyatt McDaniel in a 5-2 decision.

106 lbs. Broadhead/Juda’s Jacob Roth defeated BFWB’s Joel Henningfeld by pin fall at 1:49.

113 lbs. Double forfeit.

120 lbs. BFWB’s Chase Rodriguez won by forfeit

126 lbs. Double forfeit.

132 lbs. Broadhead/Juda’s Jameson Wallin defeated BFWB’s Erik Colin in a 12-2 major decision.

138 lbs. Broadhead/Juda’s Joe Lohmar won by forfeit.

145 lbs. Broadhead/Juda’s Marcus McIntyre defeated BFWB’s Aaron Rowland by technical fall.

152 lbs. Double forfeit.

160 lbs. Broadhead/Juda’s Charlie Weiss won by forfeit.

170 lbs. Broadhead/Juda’s Karson Miller won by forfeit.

182 lbs. BFWB’s Will Wojcik won by forfeit.

7 photos from the Badger boys wrestling Southern Lakes Conference Quad Cj Goy Aiden Hernandez Bowen Nelson Christian Wolff Eli Brummett Mason Smith Santino Buttita