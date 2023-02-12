Lake Geneva Badger head boys wrestling coach David Davila maintained throughout the season that it was about being the most improved team by the end of the year and they're certainly making their case.

Just as they finished in second place the Southern Lakes Conference a week prior, the Badgers success continued Saturday, Feb. 11 in the WIAA Division 1 Regional Tournament at Milton High School, finishing in fourth place as a team and advancing eight of their 11 wrestlers to sectionals. Those eight wrestlers will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Sectional Tournament for a chance to compete at the WIAA State Tournament in Madison the following weekend.

Sectionals will be held at Burlington High School Saturday, Feb. 18.

Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Chase Rodriguez was the lone representative for BF/WB to advance to sectionals after placing second overall at 120 lbs. in their Regional tournament held at Belleville High School on Saturday, Feb. 11. Rodriguez is now a three-time sectional qualifier and will compete in the WIAA Division 2 Sectional Tournament at Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 18. Sophomore Erik Colin (126 lbs.) freshman Carter Reis (138 lbs.) and junior Will Wojcik (170 lbs.) will serve as alternates at sectionals if needed after each of them placed fifth.

Badger individual results

Sectional qualifiers

First place: Junior Logan Clausen (39-1), 106 lbs. Clausen a three-time sectional qualifier and is currently ranked sixth in the state at 106 lbs., according to flowrestling.org.

Quarterfinal: Clausen (39-1) received a bye.

Semifinal: Clausen won by pin fall over Mukwonago’s Nick Needham at 2:45.

First place match: Clausen (39-1) won by pin fall over Janesville Parker’s Mason Rooney just 0:28 seconds into the first round.

Fourth place: Senior Keegan Madden (7-14), 132 lbs. Madden is a first-time sectional qualifier.

Quarterfinal: Madden won in a 10-4 decision over Janesville Parker’s Ian Straight.

Semifinal: Mukwonago’s Brian Whipple won by pin fall over Madden at 0:42.

Third place match: Fort Atkinson’s Robert Wildenauer won by technical fall over Madden.

Fourth place match: Madden won by no contest over Janesville Parker’s Ian Straight.

Fourth place: Sophomore Mason Smith (21-22), 145 lbs. Smith is a first-time sectional qualifier.

Quarterfinal: Smith won by technical fall over Elkhorn’s Colton Petrasek.

Semifinal: Milton’s Royce Nilo defeated Smith by pin fall at 1:34.

Third place match: Fort Atkinson’s Louden Goutcher won in a 10-9 decision over Smith.

Fourth place match: Smith won by pin fall over Beloit Memorial’s Edwin Bello-Mercado at 1:32.

Second place: Junior Eli Brummett (26-13), 152 lbs. Brummett is a first-time sectional qualifier.

Quarterfinal: Brummett won by technical fall Beloit Memorial’s Jimmy Stagg.

Semifinal: Brummett won in a 5-2 decision over Mukwonago’s Wyatt Newman.

First place match: Fort Atkinson’s Rayhan Lopez won in a 7-2 decision over Brummett.

Second place match: Brummett won in a no contest over Mukwonago’s Wyatt Newman.

Second place: Senior Santino Buttita (28-4), 170 lbs. Buttita is a two-time sectional qualifier.

Quarterfinal: Buttita won in a 17-6 major decision over Elkhorn’s Aidan Gatton.

Semifinal: Janesville Parker’s Elija Thurman won by pin fall over Buttita at 2:30.

Third place match: Buttita won in a 7-3 decision over Fort Atkinson’s Aidan Worden.

Second place match: Janesville Parker’s Elija Thurman won in a no contest over Buttita.

Fourth place: Senior Evan Phillips (28-15), 195 lbs. First-time sectional qualifier.

Quarterfinal: Mukwonago’s Wade Kippers won by pin fall over Phillips.

Consolation semifinal: Phillips won by pin fall over Milton’s Matthew Wendt at 1:42.

Fifth place match: Phillips won by pin fall over Fort Atkinson’s Rocco Foelker at 1:50.

Fourth place match: Phillips won in a 12-6 decision over Janesville Craig’s Dante Albrecht.

Third place: Sophomore Yandel Flores (26-11), 220 lbs. Flores is a first-time sectional qualifier.

Quarterfinal: Flores won by pin fall over Fort Atkinson’s Eliel Acosta just 0:49 seconds into the first round.

Semifinal: Milton’s Aeodon Sinclair won by pin fall over Flores at 1:10.

Third place match: Flores won by pin fall over Beloit Memorial’s Kadler Dahiti at 4:30.

Second place match: Mukwonago’s Ryan Mazer won by default due to an injury suffered by Flores in the match.

Third place: Senior EJ Gritzner (19-10), 285 lbs. He's a first-time sectional qualifier.

Quarterfinal: Gritzner won by pin fall over Fort Atkinson’s Rylan Guth just 0:41 seconds into the first round.

Semifinal: Elkhorn’s Nathaniel Langdon won in a 6-2 decision over Gritzner.

Third place match: Gritzner won by pin fall over Milton’s Liam Droessler 0:38 seconds into the first round.

Second place match: Elkhorn’s Nathaniel Langdon won in a no contest over Gritzner.

Team results

1. Mukwonago 235.0.

2. Milton 201.0

3. Janesville Parker 167.5.

4. Badger 138.0.

5. Elkhorn 104.0.

6. Fort Atkinson 90.5.

7. Janesville Craig 88.0.

8. Beloit Memorial 72.0.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

Sectional qualifier

Second place: Junior Chase Rodriguez (29-2), 120 lbs.

Championship round 1: Rodriguez received a bye.

Quarterfinal: Rodriguez received a bye.

Semifinal: Rodriguez won in a 8-3 decision over Evansville’s Lincoln Keller.

First place match: Belmont/Platteville’s Dylan Weigel won in an overtime sudden victory over Rodriguez.

Second place: Rodriguez won in a no contest over Evansville’s Lincoln Keller.

Team results

1. Evansville 183.5.

2. Belmont/Platteville 171.0.

3. Belleville 167.5.

4. Darlington/Blackhawk 164.5.

5. Monroe 153.5

6. Parkview/Albany 141.5.

7. Cuba City/Benton/SW 122.0.

8. Delavan-Darien 113.0.

9. Clinton 97.0.

10. Broadhead/Juda 85.0.

11. Beloit Turner 78.0.

12. Big Foot/Williams Bay 72.0.

13. Edgerton 69.0.

7 photos from the Badger boys wrestling Southern Lakes Conference Quad Cj Goy Aiden Hernandez Bowen Nelson Christian Wolff Eli Brummett Mason Smith Santino Buttita

5 photos from the Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling dual against Beloit Turner Israel Mejia Ben Lavariega Donovan Knight Erik Colin Aaron Rowland