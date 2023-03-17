Eight Williams Bay student-athletes earned Trailways-South All-Conference honors for their play during the 2022-2023 basketball season.

Boys basketball (17-10, 8-4).

First team: Senior Kelton Randall.

Randall led his team with 14.4 points per game. Her shot over 36% from 3-point range and made a total of 80 from beyond the arc, shattering his junior season record of 67 three-point makes. The next closest to him for 3-pointers in the conference was Parkview’s Aidan Crane with 55.

First team: Senior Owen King.

King averaged 14.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, shot over 30% from beyond the 3-point line and made 75% of his free throws.

Second team: Senior Elian Valadez.

Valadez was the ultimate facilitator for his team, averaging 5.3 assists per game and leading the conference in assists with a total of 138. He was third on the team in scoring with 8.4 points per game.

Honorable mention: Senior Dominic Robbins.

Robbins was an extremely efficient basketball player for the Bulldogs this past season on both ends of the floor. He led the team in rebounds with 6.1 points per game, finished with 45 steals, averaged 7.3 points per game and shot over 34% from the 3-point line.

Girls basketball (5-18, 2-8).

First team: Senior Morgan Bronson.

Bronson finished her senior season in a total of 20 games played by averaging 11.7 points per game. She averaged 4.4 rebounds per game, was second on the team with 2.4 assists per game and had 28 steals.

First team: Senior Margaret Higgins.

Higgins wasn’t far behind her fellow senior teammate in the scoring category, averaging 11.6 points per game. She was second on the team in rebounds per game with 6.7 for a total of 133 and had 35 assists.

Honorable mention: Junior AnnMarie Cates.

Cates averaged nearly nine points per game and continued the outstanding shooting from beyond the arc for Bulldogs basketball by shooting over 35% from 3-point range. She averaged 4.4 rebounds per game and finished with 16 blocked shots.

Gymnastics

First team: Senior Leeza Patterson.

Patterson qualified for the WIAA State Gymnastics meet for three consecutive seasons as a member of the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay gymnastics team, rounding out her senior year with an 11th overall finish at state and all-around score of 35.567.

