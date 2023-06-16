Williams Bay High School will be adding another sport in the spring of 2024. They will begin playing Boys and Girls Lacrosse as a co-op with Elkhorn Area High School.

The announcement was made during the Williams Bay Board of Education meeting on June 12.

Williams Bay currently offers baseball, softball, and boys golf at their school, while they co-op with Big Foot located in Walworth for girls soccer and boys and girls track and field during the spring semester.

The co-op will include student-athletes from Delavan-Darien, Elkhorn and Williams Bay with home games to be played at Elkhorn High School.

“We had a kid or two playing Club lacrosse that they (Elkhorn) had been running,” Williams Bay Athletic Director Hank Johnson said. “Elkhorn reached out to us because of that and asked if we wanted to be a part of it. It’s another opportunity for our kids, so we said we’d take them up on it and the school board was fine with it.”

Lacrosse will officially begin in the 2024 spring sports season.

Williams Bay, which had a student enrollment of 222 this past year according to https://www.wissports.net/page/show/593040, and is a Division 3 and Division 4 school for athletics in various sports. Because it is one of the smaller schools in the Walworth County area, Johnson is always looking for ways to offer more sports for students who are interested in athletics, and he’s excited for lacrosse to become another potential avenue for students.

“To be able to give these kids more opportunities is always good, because we have kids that like different things,” Johnson said. “With how big lacrosse has become around the state and around the Midwest, it’s something we wanted to make sure we offer. I don’t want to lose a kid to another school because we don’t offer lacrosse. We’re always trying to make sure we have opportunities for our kids. It was one of the things we looked into, the school and administration thought it was a good idea, so we’re going to give it a shot and see how it goes.”

Williams Bay High School sports

Fall

Cross County – co-op with Big Foot.

Dance.

8-man Football.

Girls Golf.

Sideline Cheer.

Boys Soccer – co-op with Big Foot.

Girls Swim and Dive – co-op with Badger High School.

Girls Tennis – co-op with Big Foot.

Girls Volleyball.

Winter

Boys Basketball.

Girls Basketball.

Dance.

Gymnastics – co-op with Wilmot/Union Grove.

Boys Hockey – co-op with Milton High School.

Sideline Cheer.

Boys Swim and Dive – co-op with Badger.

Girls Wrestling – co-op with Big Foot (begins in 2023-2024).

Boys Wrestling – co-op with Big Foot.

Spring

Baseball.

Boys Golf.

Lacrosse - co-op with Elkhorn (begins in 2024).

Girls Soccer – co-op with Big Foot.

Softball.

Boys Tennis – co-op with Big Foot.

Boys and girls Track and Field – co-op with Big Foot.

