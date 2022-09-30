Williams Bay volleyball defeats Parkview

The Williams Bay volleyball team may have lost the first game against Parkview Thursday night, Sept. 29, but that only seemed to motivate them in front of the home crowd, winning three straight games to reach their 10th win of the season and close out the match with a 3-1 victory by the final scores of 19-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18.

Williams Bay’s record improves to 10-11, 3-2 in the Trailways Conference.

“We started off a little slow in the first game, but we started to pick up and play together for the second, third and fourth game,” Williams Bay head volleyball coach Ann Majercik said. “That’s the team that I coach and that’s the team I hope continues to do that the rest of the season.”

With only a few matches left in the regular season and one final home game on Tuesday night, Oct. 4, against Deerfield.

While Majercik admitted that sometimes playing it home is not always an advantage as the team might get in their heads, she is anxious to close out the regular season on senior night.

“I’m hoping we can stay composed and come away 4-2 in the conference,” she said. “I have a lot of seniors and I hope this second half of the season we can keep going.”

The Conference tournament is scheduled to begin Saturday, October 8.

“We have had some long weekends and some tough tournaments, but we’re 3-2 in conference right now, one win away from being 500 and I’m happy with that,” Majercik said.

Williams Bay sophomore Katelyn McKean had 19 assists, 12 digs and four kills. Senior Margaret Higgins finished with 16 assists, 13 digs and 11 kills. Junior AnnMarie Cates totaled 14 digs and 10 kills. Hamberg had eight kills and 13 digs with seniors Rebekah Scott and Bridget Higgins each coming away with four kills.

Big Foot

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Edgerton 3, Big Foot 1 (13-25, 15-25, 25-19, 14-25).

Senior Sydney Wilson led the team with 14 kills, three aces and one block. Sophomore Lily Wolf had 40 assists and senior Olivia Patek 25 digs.

“Edgerton's serves really had us struggling to get in a rhythm, especially in the first two sets. On top of that, (Edgerton’s) Samantha Johnston and Shannon Rusch did a very nice job mixing it up on offense,” Big Foot head volleyball coach Chad Roehl said. “We finally started to find our footing in the middle of the third set, but unfortunately could not keep that momentum into the fourth set. On our team, Sydney Wilson played very well and did a very nice job leading our team offensively (being kill and ace leader). Although the stat line doesn't show it, (senior) Ciara Connelly also did a very nice job stepping up when one of our middles had to leave the game due to an illness.”

Thursday, Sept. 29

Edgerton 3, Big Foot 0 (11-25, 15-25, 14-25).

Wilson and junior Abby Hildebradt each had one ace. Wilson also had five kills to go along with 13 digs. Wolf had 11 assists and 13 digs, while Connelly finished with one block.

“Brodhead is a very tough team and is tough to score points against. They were scrappy on defense and could put the ball away well on offense,” Roehl said. “Obviously, (Edgerton’s) Abbie Dix did a great job offensively and Alexis Kammerer did a great job keeping us guessing with her setting. On our side of the net, Lily Wolf played a great defensive game and got to some balls that seemed impossible to get. I loved her grit.”