Volleyball roundup: Badger, Big Foot, and Williams Bay volleyball close out seasons

The Lake Geneva Badger volleyball team closed out the season with a 3-0 WIAA Division 1 Regional Final loss to number one ranked Kettle Moraine Saturday, Oct. 22. They advanced to the finals with a big 3-0 win (25-19, 25-21, 25-17) in their regional quarterfinal match against Sun Prairie West Thursday, Oct. 20.

Badger finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference with a record of 5-2 and an overall record of 23-14.

In their dominant win on Thursday, senior Brooke Brumm had a whopping 11 kills with sophomore Ashlin Nottestad tallying nine. Senior Elizabeth Fettig led the team with six aces and had an ace percentage of 42.9%. Senior Chloe Rawlings had six aces on 17 serve attempts and 20 assists. Senior Leigha Funari had 11 digs in their three games played.

Big Foot

The Big Foot Chiefs volleyball team battled it out with East Troy in their Regional quarterfinal Thursday, Oct. 20, falling 3-0 in straight sets 16-25, 11-25, 18-25. Senior Sydney Wilson led the team with nine kills and 12 digs. Sophomore Lily Wolf had 19 assists and three aces. Junior Abby Hildebrandt led the team with two blocks.

“East Troy is a scrappy team and picks everything up. Their libero (Olivia Guyse) did a nice job when we played them last and continued her play picking up everything,” Big Foot head volleyball coach Chad Roehl said. “In a game of inches, everything was on the line for East Troy, which is a credit to them. Offensively and defensively, Sydney Wilson played very well. We just weren’t good enough to beat East Troy. I am proud of our seniors who battled all season: Sydney Wilson, Olivia Patek, Jacky Mercado Castaneda, Maya Morand, Mallory Melson, and Ciara Connelly. After a season where we graduated 10 of 11, these six seniors did a great job leading the team through the season.”

Big Foot finished with an overall record of 17-21.

Williams Bay

The Williams Bay volleyball team closed out their season Tuesday, Oct. 18 with a 3-0 defeat (16-25, 26-24, 25-21) by Cedar Grove-Belgium.

Williams Bay finished second in the Trailways-South Conference with a 4-2 record and went 13-19 overall.