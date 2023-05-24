Sydney Wilson, a three-sport athlete at Big Foot High School, will be attending Carthage College this fall to continue her academic and athletic career on the volleyball court.

She officially signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) Tuesday afternoon, May 23, at Big Foot High School.

Wilson had an outstanding career on the volleyball court for the Chiefs. She played in a total of 226 sets by tallying 507 kills, with a .168 hitting percentage, 23 solo blocks, 103 total blocks, and 101 assists, according to maxpreps.com.

Her four-year career on the court was impressive, but she saved the best for last individually in her senior season for her team, a team that went 13-18 this past year. She finished with 285 kills with a solid 30.6 kill%. When in the serving position, she averaged an 11.6% ace percentage and a 93.4% effecting serve percentage while also tallying 289 digs and 37 blocks.

On the basketball court this past season, she averaged 5.4 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game. In her three year career as a varsity basketball player, she averaged 3.8 points per game and just over six and a half rebounds in a combined 48 games played.

Wilson was also a member of the Big Foot/Williams Bay Track and Field team, where she competed in the long jump and triple jump events.

