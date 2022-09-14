Lake Geneva Badgers volleyball sweeps Delavan-Darien in Southern Lakes Conference matchup

The Lake Geneva Badgers volleyball team found themselves down 4-0 early in the first game to Delavan-Darien, but after mounting a comeback, they never once lost the lead again in any game and went on to defeat the Comets in three straight sets (best of five) 25-19, 25-12, 25-15 on Tuesday night, Sept. 13, at Badger High School.

Badger moves to 4-4 so far on the season.

“It was a really nice win for the team as a whole, especially when everybody gets in to play” Badger head volleyball coach Shelly Johnston said. “They were able to do some things that they have been practicing and working hard on.”

Senior setter and right side hitter Chloe Rawlings led her team in the first game with five aces. She also added five digs and four assists. Sophomore Ashlin Nottestad had five kills and senior defensive specialist Elizabeth Fettig had three. Senior Leigha Funari, a libero, had four digs and Rawlings totaled five. As a team, they finished with 15.

Senior outside hitter Brooke Blumm led the team in the second game with three kills. Nottestad, senior outside hitter Erin Hensler and junior Makayla Hayes each had two. Rawlings had five assists and added four to her total. Funari finished with a whopping seven digs followed by Rawlings with four, while junior libero Liv Sweeny senior outside hitter/middle back Olivia Lois each had three.

Blumm added another three kills to her total in the third and final game of the match. Junior setter/right side hitter Mckenna Bunton had two. Senior Paige Linnneman and junior Hannah Denny each had one kill. The team finished with 17 digs in the final game.

“So far the season has gone really well,” Johnston said. “We have had some close ones. In tournament play, we took third, so we have really started out with a bang.”

Badger will be back on the home court Thursday, Sept. 15 against Union Grove in a special Dig Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

Volleyball scores from Tuesday, Sept. 13

Big Foot 3, Jefferson 0 (25-13, 26-24, 25-16).

Big Foot junior Abigail Hildebrandt led her team with two aces and two blocks. Senior Sydney Wilson finished with 16 kills. Sophomore Lily Wolf had 32 assists and senior Olivia Patek had 24 digs.

"I was pleased with how our team came out in the first set," Big Foot head volleyball coach Chad Roehl said. "For many of them, it was their first home varsity match in front of our student section. Nerves were high pre-game, but the girls played under control. I was also happy to see the team battle back in the second set after being down 15-22, but pulling out the win."