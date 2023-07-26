The Williams Bay volleyball team went 13-18 overall and finished second in the Trailways-South Conference with a 4-2 record last season. Ann Majercik, now in her second season as head coach, enjoyed seeing the program’s progression last year and hopes to continue in that direction this year.

“I feel like last year went really well,” Majercik said. “We more than doubled our win total from the previous season with essentially the same group of girls. We were really happy with finishing second in our conference and we were able to take third in our own tournament which was a big accomplishment for us as well. We saw a lot of growth during the season that I was very pleased with.”

The Lady Bulldogs will look a little different this season, however, with only three full-time returning varsity players back for this season having graduated seven players from the 2022-2023 team. Those girls are senior outside hitter AnnMarie Cates, junior setter/opposite hitter Katelyn McKean, and junior libero Bayleigh Kozak.

“I’m really excited about the three returners that we have,” Majercik said. “All three (Cates, McKean and Kozak) grew a lot last year, and I have already seen through the summer and with everything we have done so far, they have taken leadership roles for us. I think that leadership will be incredibly important for us with many new athletes who are going to see playing time at the varsity level.”

Senior Stephanie Rodriguez, Elliana Pape, junior, and senior Olivia Wiley, all of whom split time between varsity and junior varsity last year, will also all be back this year.

“Stephanie Rodriguez will play middle for us and is someone I’m excited about her and her growth,” Majercik said. “Elliana Pape has been successful in track and basketball, and she’s a great athlete who I’m very excited to see what she can do. We had all those seniors last year and we weren’t really able to utilize them at the varsity level as much as I would have hoped to. Olivia Wiley played both varsity and JV for us last year and she will be a right side hitter for us. She has been doing a great job in the offseason and is someone I think all the girls look up to as a leader because she does all the right things.”

Varsity experience and height might not be strong suits for the team this year, according to Majercik, but from what she has seen during practice and summer league play, she believes the defense will continue to be a strongpoint.

“If we’re able to defend the ball, I feel like we’re going to be successful,” Majercik said. “The girls understand that maybe height isn’t on our side but we don’t necessarily need to have the tallest girls to block. They’re a scrappy group and defend well.”

One particular area Majercik wants to improve on is communication in large part due to the many players on the team that have limited experience playing together.

“We don’t have as many girls with experience, and I want us to be aware of positioning and for them to be open to communication on the court,” Majercik said. “Some of the girls have different knowledge bases within the sport, so I want us to trust our teammates and continue to improve with team chemistry. It’s something that I know this group will be able to accomplish, but I think it’s something that needs to be dynamic for our team to be successful.”

Williams Bay volleyball won two games in 2020, six games in 2021 and 13 in 2022. The trajectory of the Lady Bulldogs Volleyball program is heading the right direction and has improved over the last two years. Despite a lot of new faces with different levels of volleyball experience heading into the 2023 season, Majercik hopes to continue the trend.

“I would really like us to at least finish second in conference again,” Majercik said. “I would love if we were first, but I think being up at that level again and having those high expectations for ourselves is a good thing. Last year, we played a really great team in regionals, and I would love for us to get a regional win. Progressing in the postseason is something the volleyball program hasn’t seen in a while. With the girls on our team, I’m confident we can to get that place where we can be successful during the regular season and postseason.”

Williams Bay will open the season at home Tuesday, Aug. 22 against Faith Christian.

