The Williams Bay Lady Bulldogs volleyball team opened their season in front of a packed home crowd Thursday night, Aug. 22, defeating Faith Christian 3-1 in four sets by the final scores 25-11, 22-25, 25-12 and 25-9.

“I thought it went great,” Williams Bay head girls volleyball coach Ann Majercik said. “It was great to see the girls play competitively and see what we need to work on. But I thought the girls played well. We were successful in attacking with smart decision making and strong hitting routes."

The Lady Bulldogs were in control for much of the match from the first set to the fourth with very timely aces and kills as well as using solid defense to keep the ball in play, get it over the net, and put points on the board.

Williams Bay secured set one by a fairly comfortable margin, but were battled tested early in the second set. Down 11-6 at one point, Faith Christian scored seven of the next eight points to take the lead. It was a lead that the Eagles were able to hold onto and tie the match at 1-1 despite the Lady Bulldogs keeping it close and getting within one point of the Faith Christian lead late in the set.

But the loss in the second set seemed to be a wakeup call for Williams Bay, as they cruised to victory in their third and fourth sets to come away with their first victory of the 2023 season.

Williams Bay athletics predominantly play in the Trailways-South Conference, where many of the teams they play aren’t always the closest in proximity. For Majercik, to open the season against Faith Christian, a school less than a mile away down the road was something she was very happy with, especially after seeing many students and fans from both schools in attendance.

“It was nice to play a close school, so we were able to have a nice crowd,” Majercik said. “Faith Christian isn’t a school we’d normally play throughout the year, so this was nice. We played well. We obviously have some things to work on, but I was happy to see the team chemistry and what we have been working on in practice finally be utilized in completive game-like situations."

Williams Bay senior defensive specialist and outside hitter AnnMarie Cates led the team with 12 kills followed by fellow senior Olivia Wiley, setter and right side hitter, with nine. Bayleigh Kozak a junior libero and setter Katelyn McKean, junior, each tallied four aces in the match.

Volleyball scores from the week

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Big Foot 3, Harvard, Ill. 0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-10).

Big Foot’s Abby Hildebrandt and Kate Hummel each had four aces. Mia Palmer had 10 kills, Lilly Wolf had 17 assists and Annabelle Pierce finished with 16 digs.

“For our first match of the season, I was really happy with how we played,” Big Foot head girls volleyball coach Chad Roehl said. “We had a scrimmage on Saturday (Aug. 19) where I was running several different lineups and this was the lineup we thought would lead to success. Specifically, I felt like Annabelle Pearce (libero) played very well in the back row. Lily and Mia did well running our offense as setters. Molly Andersen and Mia Palmer were offensive forces in the front row. We still have a lot to work on, but this was a great start to the season for Big Foot volleyball.”

Six photos from the Williams Bay volleyball match against Faith Christian Aubree Kunes Charlotte Zaukas Elliana Pape Kalie Stanek Stephanie Rodriguez Williams Bay volleyball team