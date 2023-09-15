All tied up at two sets apiece in front of a raucous crowd in the home gym Thursday, Sept. 14, the Big Foot volleyball team came together, battled, and pulled out an exciting 3-2 (17-25, 25-13, 25-18, 24-26, 18-16) victory over Evansville in the Rock Valley Conference matchup.

Big Foot moves to 12-8 overall and 2-1 in the Conference.

“This was a very well-played match by Evansville,” Big Foot head volleyball coach Chad Roehl said. “They were making adjustments, we were making adjustments, and our girls did a nice job adjusting to the different changes that we needed to make throughout the match.”

Big Foot held a brief lead in the first set, but it was mostly controlled by the Blue Devils on the other side to take an early 1-0 advantage.

However, the next two sets were all Big Foot.

Tied up at 7-7 early in the second, the Chiefs began to pull away by going on a 17-6 run to close out the set with a 25-13 win with strong play from junior right side hitter Molly Andersen, freshman setter/right side hitter Mia Hoover and senior middle back Abby Hildebrandt.

Big Foot continued to dominate in the third set. While the score may have ended up 25-18 and closer than the previous set, it wasn’t particularly close.

The fourth set was there for the taking for Big Foot up 23-20 and just two points away from the win. But a late rally by Evansville to outscore the Chiefs 6-1 and tie it up at 2-2 and head into the fifth set for all the marbles.

The Big Foot student section made their presence felt throughout the match with incredibly loud noises, cheering and chants toward the Chiefs and the Blue Devils in particular, but that certainly wasn't more apparent in the fifth in final set.

Big Foot opened with a 5-2 lead, but that was quickly shut down with big kills in the right spots from Evansville’s Racheal Klitzman to retake a 11-7 lead. Andersen, who led the Chiefs with 12 kills in the match, had the most important ones in the final set. Down 11-7, Andersen broke the scoreless streak with a spike to get a point back. Evansville added another point to keep their three-point advantage, but Hildebrandt spiked one to bring the Chiefs back within two before Evansville’s head coach Scott Anderson was forced to call a timeout.

Shortly after the timeout down 14-11, Big Foot rallied by scoring the four points with Palmer at the service line to take a 15-14 lead, one point away from sealing the victory. The next few points went back and forth to each team, but after the Chiefs retook a one point lead, Andersen, just as she did all match, secured the victory with her biggest kill of the night, resulting in what may have caused the hundreds of people in attendance at the Big Foot gymnasium in Walworth, WI to break the sound barrier with excitement.

“Molly is phenomenal,” Roehl said. “She has taken this team offensively and put them on her shoulders. She did a great job attacking and pushing Evansville out of their system.”

Palmer led the Chiefs with six aces and 17 assists. Libero Annabelle Pierce, junior, totaled a whopping 26 digs. Hildebrandt finished with seven blocks and six assists.

“Mia Palmer did a great job for us behind the service line. This was especially true during the fifth set when we were down 11-14 and she brought us back to a 15-14 lead,” Roehl said. “Abby really made their offensive hitters have to change things up - especially in the second and third set. I was very proud of how our team battled the entire night.”

Volleyball results from the week

Big Foot

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Edgerton 3 (26-24, 25-18, 15-25, 25-13), Big Foot 1.

Palmer led her team aces with three and kills with 12. Lilly Wolf had 17 assists, Natalie Klamm had 15 digs, while Andersen and senior Lizzie Lueck each tallied three blocks.

“This was a well fought match between two teams evenly talented. Nicki Shaw on Edgerton played well and pushed our defense, but I was proud with how we buckled down and played some good defense in games three and four,” Roehl said. “After going down 0-2, I was proud with how the team battled back and won the 3rd set handedly. In the fourth set, a couple points didn’t go our way at the end, which ended up being the difference."

Badger

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Badger (29-27, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24) 3, Wilmot 1.

Seven photos from the Big Foot volleyball match against Evansville Chad Roehl Abby Hildebrandt Kate Hummel Leah Paulsen Lilly Wolf Lizzie Lueck Mia Palmer