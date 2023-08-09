The Big Foot volleyball team finished last season 16-21 overall and 3-6 in the Rock Valley Conference. Going into the 2022 season, the team only returned one varsity player from the 2021 team that went 21-16. Despite being a relatively young team with not much varsity experience, head coach Chad Roehl was very impressed with the growth of the team from start to finish.

“Last season, we had an extremely inexperienced varsity squad with only one athlete (Sydney Wilson) having any previous varsity experience,” Roehl said. “The growth of the team from the first non-conference match against Harvard to the end of the season was huge.”

Wilson is now attending Carthage College and is a member of the Firebirds volleyball team.

“Sydney Wilson was our leader on the court and off the court last year, and that is always difficult to replace,” Roehl said. “She was one of our captains and was our unanimous MVP. Whenever we needed someone to put the ball away or provide us with a good pass/serve receive, I could always count on Sydney to do that. I’m very excited for her as she continues to play the sport that she loves at the next level.”

Roehl now heads into his third season as the Big Foot varsity volleyball head coach following a 10-year stint as the head coach of the JV1 team.

The 2023 team features far more players with experience at the varsity level. This season, he expects to have seven returning athletes back with the team. A situation that he describes as “much different than last year.”

“From what I’ve seen in the spring/summer, I am expecting an improvement from juniors Molly Andersen (right side hitter) and Natalie Klamm (outside hitter),” Roehl said. “I also feel like senior Abby Hildebrandt (middle hitter) will continue to be a good offensive threat for us. They all played for Lakes Juniors during the offseason and made huge improvements to their games.”

With a lot of experience coming back to the volleyball court for the Chiefs this season as well as some talented freshmen, Roehl feels pretty good about the potential of this team.

“I am excited to see how well we can perform offensively,” Roehl said. “We are returning our setter (Lily Wolf, junior) from last year as well as five of our six offensive starters. With a couple strong freshmen coming in as well as a full JV1 team, it will be interesting to see how the team will come together.”

Roehl admittedly didn’t see a lot last year that this team needs to improve upon. One challenge he does see with this year’s squad is defense, but he remains confident.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that this was an area that didn’t go well last year, but this year, I think one of our biggest challenges will be our defense. From last year’s team, we graduated Sydney, our best defensive player who was part of every serve receive, and our libero and top two defensive specialists. Therefore, our backcourt will be very young and inexperienced on the varsity court. It will be interesting to see who will step up to the challenge and win those positions.”

Every coach would be lying if they said they didn’t care about winning or losing, but for Roehl, the goal always remains the same and it’s about having fun and getting better each and every day.

“As is the case every year, I hope that the girls improve throughout the season, have some fun, and win some games,” he said.

Big Foot will open the season at home Tuesday, Aug. 22, against Harvard, Ill.

