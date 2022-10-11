Comeback kids: Lake Geneva Badgers volleyball comes from behind to defeat Elkhorn on senior night

Down two games to zero and one the brink of being shutout, the Lake Geneva Badgers volleyball team mounted what seemed to be an insurmountable comeback in front of packed gymnasium on senior night, Oct. 10, to defeat Elkhorn 3-2 by the final scores 21-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-8.

“That was crazy, “Badger head volleyball coach Shelly Johnston said. “We knew what we had to do for this match and we got into our heads. Thank goodness, we have played a lot of tough matches and this was a match that fortunately we got out of our heads and back into the games. That’s a tough thing to do, so I’m incredibly proud of them.”

As the saying goes, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish and Badger certainly took that to heart after losing the first two games. The same could also be said for the Badger student section who were loud as ever and into it from the first point to the last.

Badger got out to a 19-14 lead in the third game, but Elkhorn made it interesting and tied it up twice at 22-22 and 23-23 before the Badgers came away with the final two points to win and give themselves some life heading into the fourth game.

After briefly falling behind in the fourth game, Badger was able to take control and get out to their largest lead of the match of 19-12 at one point. From there, they went on a 6-5 run to close the game out with an eight-point victory of 25-17 and set up for a fifth and final game.

The fifth game, which begun more than two hours since the first game of the match had begun, was arguably the best game for Badger. They got out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back, outscoring the Elks 12-8 to win their final regular season home game of the season.

This match, in particular, Johnston admitted was a special night. In just her first year as the head coach with many years in the program, she had the opportunity to coach eight seniors. Those eight seniors include outside/right side hitter Paige Linneman, setter Chloe Rawlings, libero Leigha Funari, setter/defensive specialist Elizabeth Fettig, outside/right side hitter Erin Hensler, outside hitter/middle back/right side hitter Brooke Brumm, outside hitter/middle back Oliva Lois and right side hitter/middle back Kate McKinney.

The season is not over as the Badgers’ will compete in the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, at Burlington High school and prepare for postseason play. But for Johnston, this was a special night not only for her, but for the girls, the program and one she’ll never forget.

“I have had an incredible opportunity to coach these kids. I feel blessed,” she said. “I think these kids have done so much for the program. I just love this team.”