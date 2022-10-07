Big Foot volleyball battles it out for the victory over Beloit Turner on senior night

The students, parents and all in attendance for senior night were certainly in for a show at Big Foot's volleyball match against Beloit Turner. Despite losing the first game and the Trojans continuing to get back in the match, Big Foot was able outlast the Trojans, winning 3-2 in five sets by the final scores of 29-31, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10.

“It was a good battle,” Big Foot head volleyball coach Chad Roehl said. “Turner is a team that I knew going into it we were both 2-6 (in the Rock Valley Conference). I knew we had both beaten Clinton and Jefferson and lost to everyone else, and I knew it was going to be close.”

Close might be an understatement. The first game that ended in a narrow 31-29 victory by Beloit Turner had 15 ties and the game point was up for grabs five times before Beloit Turner was able to prevail.

Big Foot got off to a hot start in the second game, gathering an eight-point lead of 16-8 at one point. The Trojans, however, went on a 12-2 scoring run and was ultimately able to secure a 20-18 lead. While Beloit Turner mounted a comeback, so did Big Foot, as they were able to outscore them 7-3 and capture a 25-22 game 2 win and tie things up at 1-1.

Big Foot took an early lead in the third game and never looked back, securing the 25-18 victory.

“They (Beloit Turner) battled well,” Roehl said. “In Games 2 and 3, we built huge leads and they came back.”

Beloit Turner did win the fourth game 25-19 to tie it up at 2-2 and to make Game 5 for the all the marbles. But the Big Foot Chiefs volleyball team showed resiliency and was able to come away with 15-10 victory in the final game and secure a match victory.

“I was proud of my team with how they didn't give up - especially in the fifth set, “ Roehl said. “After dropping the fourth set when our energy seemed down, they rallied back during game 5."

Coming into the season, Big Foot had to replace 10 of 11 varsity players from last year’s team. The only varsity returner was Sydney Wilson, a senior outside hitter. Five other seniors came along for the ride this season including defensive specialist Oliva Patek, right side Mallory Melson, middle back Ciara Connelly, defensive specialist Maya Morand and defensive specialist/setter Jacky Mercado.

Roehl admitted he didn’t know what to expect coming into the season, but looking back it now with only a couple regular season matches (outside of conference), he says he never should have been worried.

“The senior girls stepped up and they were leaders on and off the court,” he said. “From the open gyms, to encouraging the younger athletes to stay involved in the summer, to leading by example, they did it all. I’m very proud of these six seniors.”

Sophomore Lily Wolf led the team with two aces and 35 assists. Patek had 40 digs and Wilson had 14 kills. Junior middle back Abby Hildebrandt and sophomore right side Molly Anderson each had two blocks.

“Sydney Wilson, again, did a really nice job leading the team offensively, “ he said. “Abby Hildebrandt also had some really good swings. Getting the win on senior night and during homecoming week was especially sweet.”