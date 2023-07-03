Kaden Rambatt heads into his senior year at Big Foot High School after already having established himself as one of the most accomplished track and field athletes ever in pole vault not only at Big Foot, but in all of the state. He’s now ranked as the number one pole vaulter in all of Wisconsin, he’s a Division 2 State Champion with a state record of 15’2, and he has nowhere to go but up, literally.

Rambatt, a Sharon native, has always wanted to be a pole vaulter, and that started at an early age in large part due to his family.

“A lot of my time from fourth grade on was spent pole vaulting after school,” Rambatt said. “In the spring, I’d go to the high school and practice pole vault with the high school kids as a fourth, fifth, and sixth grader.”

His cousin, John Rambatt, is also a pole vaulter on the Big Foot track and field team. But its Kaden’s brothers, Kyle Rambatt (oldest) and Trevor Rambatt (middle), who really started getting him interested in the sport.

“I kind of owe it all to my oldest brother because if he hadn’t started pole vaulting, I probably would have never gotten into it,” Rambatt said. “Kyle’s freshman year, he and his buddies were looking for something to do and they looked over at the pole vault pit and decided to go for it. But at the time, there wasn’t a coach back then. My dad, however, pole vaulted in high school and was willing to be their coach. Years later now, he’s still my coach, which has been a great advantage for me.”

Rambatt said seeing his oldest brother (Kyle) setting a record of 13’6 at the time and his middle brother start vaulting, he knew it was time to get serious, and for him, it wasn’t all that difficult.

“It sort of always came easy to me,” Rambatt said. “Even before I started getting serious, I would do drills to try and get all the moves down. From there, it was just about putting it all together on a pole and pit. I was never too scared and it was nothing I wasn’t too unfamiliar with.”

Training with all the high school kids at such a young age and the consistent practice has certainly been a benefit for Rambatt. He placed second at the state championships as a freshman in 2021 with a height of 14’3 and placed fourth as a sophomore in 2022 at the same height. This year, he blew those out of the water as well the rest of the competition at the state championships, placing first and setting a new Division 2 Pole Vault state record with a height of 15’2.

“It meant everything to win the state championship,” Rambatt said. “Winning a state championship is the pinnacle of high school sports. Being able to go there and compete is a lot to begin with, but being able to get a championship and come in first place is huge. It proves that you’re the best at what you do. It showed that all the hard work that I have put in the last decade or so has paid off.”

While Rambatt certainly takes a lot of pride of being a state champion and winning it all this year, his favorite memory so far as a student-athlete comes from the regional tournament this past season held at Big Foot High School.

“Not only was I able to break my own school record again, but this was the first year in a while that we had other actual pole vaulters,” he said. “My sophomore year was just me pole vaulting and there wasn’t anybody else on the team and when I was freshman, my teammates were all seniors. The reason I say regionals is because the other jumpers that competed all had pretty good vaults that meet. It was fun watching them jump and seeing them so happy when they were able to vault the heights they were able get. To help them and cheer them on was a fun experience for me and it is definitely one of favorite memories so far.”

Rambatt believes a lot of things need to go right to have success in pole vaulting from a physical standpoint, but he believes it has a lot more to do with the mental aspect of it all.

“I think it just takes determination, and in all reality, basically anyone can be a pole vaulter if they put their mind to it,” he said. “Pole vaulting is just a lot of repetition over and over again. If you have the determination to keep getting another rep in and keep pushing yourself, anyone, no matter what shape, size or height you are, you can become a really good pole vaulter if they just keep trying and working at it.”

With one year left as a high school student-athlete, Rambatt is in no rush to decide his future plans, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been thinking about it.

“I signed up with the NCSA (Next College Student Athlete) recruiting app and I have had a couple schools reach out through that,” he said. “It’s mostly all been Division 3 schools so far.”

He plans to major in Mechanical Engineering, but he said if had to decide today, he’d choose the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

“UW-Platteville is definitely my number one choice right now,” Rambatt said. “I know a lot of people going there, they have a very well-regarded engineering program and they have a really good track and field program. The coach has reached out and we have talked quite a bit.”

Rambatt has lofty goals in his final season as a pole vaulter and a student for Big Foot in 2024, and if his past successes and continued confidence is any indication, he’ll be on top once again.

“I want to hit 17 feet next year,” he said. I’m going to work all summer and next winter to get faster and stronger to hopefully next year during the high school season or during the summer I hit 17 feet. Academically, I want to graduate top five in the class. I’m pretty sure I’m up there, but they (BFHS) don’t do the class ranking anymore, they do the cum laude system, but if I can graduate as the highest cum laude and get A’s and B’s in my classes, that’s definitely what I’m striving for.”

