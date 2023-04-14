The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls track and field teams collectively continued their dominance and literally ran away from their competition at the Badger Quad Thursday, April 13, with the girls placing first with 116 points and the boys totaling 118.
Elkhorn, Burlington, Union Grove and Racine St. Catrherine’s were the four other teams that competed in the quadrangular.
Boys team results
1. Badger, 118 points.
2. Elkhorn, 49 points.
3. Racine St. Catherine’s, 27 points.
4. Union Grove, 23 points.
5. Burlington, 15 points.
Girls team results
1. Badger, 116 points.
People are also reading…
2. Elkhorn, 65 points.
3. Burlington, 27.50 points.
4. Union Grove, 23.50 points.
5. Racine St. Catherine’s,
Boys Individual results
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
First: Edward Stricker, Christian Rodriguez, Isaac VanDeBerg, Tim Geils. 9:57.06.
Boys 110 meter Hurdles
First: Logan Meinel, 15.90.
Second: Max Baertschy, 16.20.
Third: Tim DeVries, 16.62.
Sixth: Connor Bourdo, 18.54.
Seventh: Uriah Ochoa, 19.58.
Ninth: Brandon Sandoval-Hernandez, 20.76.
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Sixth: Zach Bauman, 11.37.
Seventh: Cesar Castro, 11.53.
Seventh: GT Camas-McIIwain, 11.53.
Ninth: Faysia Amann, 11.58.
10th: Jordan Samonig, 11.62.
10th: Wade Brewington, 11.62.
14th: Aubrey Marks, 11.73.
16th: Jonathan Luciano, 11.76.
18th: JP Doyle, 11.80.
19th: Cade Scheideman, 11.83.
21st: Landon Nottestad, 11.97.
22nd: Ivan Morales-Vazquez, 12.00.
23rd: Trell Page, 12.13.
25th: Bo Nelson, 12.17.
26th: Anthony Richardson, 12.22.
26th: Zachary Galitz, 12.22.
28th: Landon Kehl, 12.23.
29th: Torrence Smith, 12.36.
30th: Titus Kutzler, 12.44.
31st: Jordan Smith, 12.50.
31st: Kyle Kelly, 12.50.
33rd: Uzi Martinez, 12.55.
35th: Ethan Krepper, 12.65.
36th: Chris Ecklund, 12.73.
38th: Ethan Francois, 12.88.
40th: Andrew Braden, 12.97.
41st: Jacob Billingsley, 13.00.
42nd: Travis Warren, 13.05.
47th: Maxx Roberts, 13.21.
48th: Luke Levato, 13.26.
49th: Anthony Chandler, 13.28.
51st: Calvin Eveland, 13.43.
52nd: Alex Fueredi, 13.51.
54th: Gage Kenney, 13.64.
55th: Angel Morales, 13.93.
56th: Diego Duran, 14.15.
57th: Noah Newlin, 14.52.
59th: Max Davis. 14.92.13.51.
61st” Jake Effenheim, 15.82.
62nd: Rocco Marcadante, 15.89.
Boys 1600 Meter Run
First: Daniel Martinez, 4:55.78.
Second: Gage Nicholson, 4:58.88.
Third: Alex Cornue, 5:09.07.
Fifth: Javi Reyes, 5:15.14.
Sixth: Caden Ryan, 5:16.84.
Seventh: Maxim Jinga, 5:35.40.
Eighth: Malachi Roberts, 5:36.13.
Ninth: Eli Vandeberg, 5:41.52.
Boys 400 Meter Dash
First: Nelson, 57.96.
Eighth: Newlin, 1:15.72.
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Second: Brewington, TT O'Laughlin, Landon Nottestad, Francois. 47.40.
Fifth: EJ Gritzner, Austin Cowart, Chase Koenig, Rocky Linn. 58.57.
Sixth: Jackson Buchanan, Zane Bullock, Jordan Rossmiller, Dalton Strickland. 1:00.16.
Seventh: David Carlson, Aedan Ridge, Kristian Guerrera, Ethan Barriga. 1:01.27.
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
First: DeVries, 42.42.
Second: Baerstschy, 42.99.
Fifth: Bourdo, 45.16.
Sixth: Meinel, 46.06.
Ninth: Sandoval-Hernandez, 50.42.
10th: Ochoa, 51.19.
Boys 800 Meter Run
First: Jackson Albanese, 1:57.68.
Second: Daniel Martinez, 2:10.14.
Sixth: Geils, 2:17.37.
Seventh: Cornue, 2:19.25.
Eighth: Nicholson, 2:20.36.
Ninth: Reyes, 2:21.53.
12th: Ryan, 2:25.26.
14th: Jinga, 2:28.38.
17th: VanDeBerg, 2:29.68.
18th: Rodriguez, 2:31.15.
19th: Edward Stricker, 2:32.32.
20th: Vandeberg, 2:32.90.
21st: Malachi Roberts, 2:33.35.
Boys 200 Meter Dash
Third: Castro, 23.55.
Fourth: Bauman, 23.75.
Sixth: Amann, 24.03.
Seventh: Brewington, 24.10.
Eighth: Camas-McIIwain, 24.20.
10th: Aaron Priester, 24.27.
11th: Samonig, 24.28.
14th: Luciano, 24.59.
15th: Doyle, 24.72.
17th: Richardson, 24.85.
19: Page. 25.25.
20th: Morales-Vazquez, 25.46.
21st: Galitz, 25.52.
22nd: Kutzler, 25.74.
23rd: Uzi Martinez, 25.84.
24th: Scheideman, 25.91.
25th: Kehl, 26.01.
28th: Kelly, 26.25.
29th: Knepper, 26.30.
30th: Jordan Smith, 26.77
31st: Ecklund, 26.83.
32nd: Warren, 27.22.
33rd: Eric Akuettah, 28.26.
34th: Chandler, 28.28.
37th: Fueredi, 28.67.
38th: Kenney, 28.77.
40th: Duran, 29.71.
41st: Morales, 30.12.
42nd: Eveland, 32.31.
43rd: Effenheim, 34.48.
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
First: Albanese, Amann, Bourdo, Baertschy. 3:47.62.
Fourth: Geils, Daniel Martinez, VanDeBerg, Ryan. 4:03.66.
Boys High Jump
Second: Meinel, 5-8.
Fourth: Marks, 5-6.
Fifth: Doyle, 5-4.
Sixth: Davis, 5-4.
Seventh: Andrew Braden, 5-4.
Ninth: Scheideman, 5-0.
14th: Priester, 4-6.
Boys Pole Vault
First: Roberts, 9-6.
Second: Levato, 9-0.
Third: Landon Nottestad, 9-0.
Eighth: Fueredi, 6-0.
Boys Long Jump
Second: Amann, 19-7.
Third: Richardson, 19-1.50.
Fourth: Castro, 18-9.
Sixth: Bourdo, 18-6.50.
Ninth: Morales-Vazquez, 18-1.50.
10th: Galitz, 18-0.50.
12th: Francois, 17-2.50.
14th: Page, 16-9.50.
15th: Luciano, 16-8.
16th: Uzi Martinez, 16-5.50.
17th: Kelly, 16-4.50.
19th: Kutzler, 15-9.50.
21st: Duran, 14-2.
22nd: Akuettah, 13-8.50.
23rd: Kenney, 12-11.50.
24th: Eveland, 12-10.
25th: Ecklund, 12-5.50.
26th: Chandler, 12-3.50.
27th: Morales, 11-9.50.
Boys Triple Jump
Second: Baertschy, 38-7.
Third: Bauman, 38-5.
Fifth: Kehl, 37-0.
Sixth: Meinel, 35-6.50.
Eighth: Samonig, 35-2.
Ninth: Scheideman, 35-1.
11th: Jordan Smith, 34-10.
12th: Warren, 34-7.50.
14th: Morales-Vazquez, 34-2.
16th: Andrew Braden, 32-10.
Boys Shot Put
Third: Gritzner, 44-10.
Fourth: Jackson Braden, 43-6.50.
Fifth: O'Laughlin, 42-6.50.
Sixth: Torrence Smith, 41-0.75.
Seventh: Cowart, 39-2.50.
Ninth: Barriga, 38-5.
13th: Luke Adkins, 35-1.50.
16th: Chase Koenig, 33-2.75.
19th: Jackson Buchanan, 32-2.50.
20th: Linn, 31-7.50.
24th: David Carlson, 29-6.50.
25th: Zane Bullock, 29-5.50.
28th: Dalton Strickland, 28-3.25.
29th: Jacob Billingsley, 27-9.50.
32nd: Jordan Rossmiller, 24-11.50.
36th: Guerrera, 21-11.50.
38th: Marcadante, 21-8.
39th: Ridge, 21-4.25.
Lady Badgers individual results
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
First: Kennedy Monge, Kiki Nolan, Autumn Carr, Kylie Kramp. 11:07.21.
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Second: Marissa Bergstrain, 18.61.
Fourth: Anna White, 18.80.
Fifth: Kylie Pack, 19.33.
11th: Ava Pether, 24.52.
Girls 100 Meter Dash
Second: Natalie Pooras, 13.10.
Fifth: Lilly Villarreal, 13.44.
Sixth: Andrea Mendez, 13.71.
Seventh: Anahi Perez, 13.83.
Ninth: Tori Luczkowski, 14.00.
13th: Hailey Mraz, 14.22.
14th: Emma Bernardo, 14.30.
16th: Lilia Rothschild, 14.55.
22nd: Teagan Hale, 14.91.
23rd: Bella Cruz, 14.96.
25th: Clara Narayanan, 15.20.
27th: Kayla Heiselmann, 15.31.
32nd: Eden Stinebrink, 15.90.
34th: Vanessa Cruz, 16.05.
35th: Angela Koch, 16.22.
39th: Emma Konechy, 16.86.
Girls 1600 Meter Run
First: Delaney Deering, 6:01.87.
Fourth: Maddie Sherman, 6:45.07.
Fifth: Lizzy Melchi, 7:00.01.
Sixth: Gracie Rasch, 7:14.10.
Eighth: Morgandy Brock, 7:33.46.
Girls 400 Meter Dash
Fifth: Villarreal, 1:09.03.
Sixth: Kramp, 1:10.74.
Seventh: Nolan, 1:11.90.
Eighth: Natalea Brown, 1:11.99.
Ninth: Melchi, 1:12.48.
10th: Maire Lucero, 1:13.36.
12th: Sherman, 1:16.25.
13th: Gwen Stricker, 1:17.87.
14th: Aleksa Salter, 1:19.93.
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Second: Bergstrain, Camryn Knaack, Porras, Elizabeth Fettig. 54.12.
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
First: Lauren Milligan, 51.70.
Fourth: Pack, 58.82.
Fifth: Ava Pether, 1:03.26.
Girls 800 meter Run
First: Brooklyn Flies, 2:32.61.
Second: Monge, 2:36.51.
Third: Kramp, 2:49.21.
Sixth: Melchi, 3:06.71.
Seventh: Lucero, 3:09.25.
Girls 200 meter Dash
Third: Villarreal, 28.51.
Fourth: Fettig, 28.52.
Fourth: Madi Braden, 28.82.
Sixth: Perez, 28.95.
Seventh: Carr, 29.31.
Eighth: Kendal Nowak, 29.53.
10th: McKenna Schultz, 30.15.
11th: White, 30.21.
14th: Jarvis, 30.71.
20th: Hale, 31.97.
21st: Ella Willett, 32.06.
22nd: Luczkowski, 32.08.
23rd: Mraz, 32.10.
25th: Gwen Stricker, 32.27.
31st: Bernardo, 33.19.
38th: Salter, 34.36.
39th: Vanessa Cruz, 34.50.
41st: Charlotte Hobday, 34.64.
42nd: Narayanan, 35.39.
Girls 3200 meter Run
First: Deering, 13:25.35.
Second: Gracie Rasch, 16:14.07.
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
First: Carr, Flies, Monge, Milligan. 4:28.79.
Girls High Jump
First: Milligan, 4-11.
Eighth: Pack, 4-2.
10th: Hale, 4-0.
10th: Schuiltz, 4-0.
10th: Salter, 4-0.
10th: Bland, 4-0.
Girls Pole Vault
Fourth: Mraz, 6-6.
Fourth: Jarvis, 6-6.
Seventh: Brown, 6-0.
Girls Long Jump
First: Knaack, 16-6.
Second: Fettig, 15-6.50.
Third: Brooklyn Flies, 15-3.50.
Fifth: Brumm, 14-6.75.
Ninth: Mendez, 13-10.
10th: Schultz, 13-9.25.
11th: Madi Braden, 13-8.75.
13th: Perez, 13-2.25.
15th: Willett, 13-0.25.
18th: Rothschild, 12-10.
20th: Hobday: 12-9.
21st: White, 12-8.75.
22nd: Bernardo, 12-7.
29th: Giese, 10-6.50.
Girls Triple Jump
First: Knaack, 36-8.25.
Third: Schultz, 31-3.
Fourth: Brooke Brumm, 31-1.50.
11th: Bella Cruz, 25-1.
Girls Shot Put
First: Ashlin Nottestad, 34-11.25.
Sixth: Cameron Jansen, 30-11.
Seventh: Brumm, 29-7.
Ninth: Vanessa Cruz, 28-10.
10th: Montana Peters, 27-10.
13th: Erin Hensler, 25-5.
17th: Sarah Hensler, 24-0.75.
21st: Evelyn Garcia, 22-6.50.
22nd: Madison Knop, 22-0.50.
23rd: Madeline Garvens, 20-4.75.
24th: Emilyanne Giese, 19-0.50.
25th: Ava Knudtson, 18-11.75.
26th: Alexia Anaya, 17-11.
28th: Paige Irace, 16-5.
Girls Discus Throw
First: Jansen, 99-10.
Second: Ashlin Nottestad, 98-10.
Fourth: Erin Hensler, 95-2.
10th: Vanessa Cruz, 64-10.
14th: Peters, 58-11.
15th: Garcia, 56-9.
16th: Garvens, 55-0.
18th: Sarah Hensler, 52-6.
19th: Knudtson, 50-9.
20th: Knop, 49-9.
21st: Anaya, 49-8.
23rd: Giese, 43-9.
24th: Irace, 41-10.
Badger will travel to Union Grove for Southern Lakes Conference Relays for their next meet on Tuesday, April 18.