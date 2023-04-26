The Big Foot/Williams Bay Co-ed track and field team were on their home track and field for the first time all season Tuesday, April 25, competing against Clinton and East Troy in a Rock Valley Conference Triangular.
BF/WB boys results
100 meters
First: Jax Hertel, 11.55.
Second: Kaedan Weberpal, 11.59.
Seventh: Karsen Cox, 12.64.
200 meters
Fourth: Cox, 25.69.
Sixth: John Rambatt, 26.18.
400 meters
Second: Hudson Torrez, 53.90.
800 meters
Third: Evan Langelund, 2:18.
Sixth: Noah Langelund, 2:25.
Seventh: Elijah Henningfeld, 2:33.
1600 meters
Fifth: Clayton Flies, 5:18.
Sixth: Noah Langelund, 5:19.
Seventh: Jose Pilo, 6:00.
3200 meters
Second: Bradley Galvin, 11:35.
110 meter hurdles
Third: Braiden Bimrose, 23.92.
300 meter hurdles
First: Sawyer Dase, 45.89.
4X100 meter relays
First: Big Foot, 47.07.
4X400 meter relays
First: Big Foot, 3:55.
4X800 meter relays
First: Big Foot, 10:15.
Shot put
Second: Gabe Wilkens, 43-5.5.
Fourth: Christian Lavariega, 36-9.
Fifth: Eddy Malbaes, 35-7.
Discus
Third: Carter Beckford, 96-9.
Fifth: Caine Scolman, 90-8.
Sixth: Lavariega, 85-8.
High jump
First: Flies, 5-10.
Fourth: Dakota Nordmeyer, 4-8.
Pole vault
First: Kaden Rambatt, 14.0. Rambatt is the number one ranked pole vaulter in the state.
Third: Tristian Hilke, 8-6.
Fourth: John Rambatt, 8-0.
Long jump
Third: Kevin Dunkel, 15-10.
Fourth: Chadwick, 9-4.
Triple jump
First: Dase, 37-3.5.
Third: Dunkel, 35-2.5.
Fifth: Nordmeyer, 31-8.5.
BF/WB girls results
100 meters
Fourth: Elliana Pape, 13.49.
200 meters
Seventh: Rebecca Konkel, 33.27.
Eighth: Shayna Farrell, 34.33.
400 meters
Fourth: Pape, 1:06.
Fifth: Jada Lee, 1:14.
800 meters
First: Carla Casteneda, 2:48.
Third: Miya Duesterbeck, 2:59.
1600 meters
Third: Duesterbeck, 6:41.
Fourth: Stella Auguston, 7:02.
300 meter hurdles
Third: Auguston, 1:01.
4X100 meter relays
Third: Big Foot/Williams Bay, 1:02.55.
4X400 meter relays
Second: Big Foot/Williams Bay, 4:47.76.
Shot put
Fourth: Lizzie Lueck, 26-3.5
Sixth: Lydia Olson, 25-3.
Ninth: Hailie Wiedenhoeft, 21-6.5.
Discus
Second: Lueck, 86-4.5.
Sixth: Wiedenhoeft, 70-6.
Ninth: Aubrie Waswo, 55-8.5
Pole vault
Third: Konkel, 6-0.
Fourth: Karley Duber, 5-6.
Long jump
First: Leeza Patterson, 15-1.
Ninth: Konkel, 10-2.75.
Triple jump
First: Patterson, 33-7.
Third: Sydney Wilson, 30-10.