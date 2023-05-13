The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Rock Valley Conference Championships Saturday, May 13, at Big Foot High School, with the boys collectively taking eighth place and the girls placing 10th.
The boys finished with 56.5 points and the girls had 36 total points.
Boys team scores
1. McFarland, 129.5.
2. Whitewater, 121.
3. East Troy, 72.
4. Clinton, 71.
5. Edgerton, 65.
6. Evansville, 61.
7. Brodhead/Juda, 59.
8. Big Foot/Williams Bay, 56.5.
9. Beloit Turner, 46.
10. Jefferson, 21.
Girls team scores
1. McFarland, 133.
2. Whitewater 104.
3. Brodhead/Juda, 88.
4. Clinton, 68.
5. Jefferson, 68.
6. East Troy, 55.
7. Evansville, 53.
8. Beloit Turner, 49.
9. Edgerton, 48.
10. Big Foot, 36.
Big Foot/Williams Bay individual scores
Boys
100-Meters
Fifth: Jax Hertel, 11.50.
14th: Karsen Cox, 12.07.
20th: Joe DeLeon, 12.90.
200-Meters
Second: Kaeden Weberpal, 22.58 (Personal record).
12th: John Rambatt, 25.75 (Personal record).
800-Meters
11th: Evan Langelund, 2:18.84.
15th: Elijah Henningfeld, 2:28.78.
1600-Meters
15th: Noah Langelund, 5:15.84.
17th: Jose Pilo, 5:25.29.
3200-Meters
Eighth: Bradley Galvin, 11:14.41 (Personal record).
300-Meter Hurdles
Second: Sawyer Dase, 43.28 (Personal record).
4X100-Meter Relay
Third: Karsen Cox, Hudson Torrez, Gabe Wilkens, Kaeden Weberpal, 45.66.
4X400-Meter Relay
Eighth: Kevin Dunkel, Evan Langelund, Dase, Kaden Rambatt, 3:51.44.
4X800-Meter Relay
Ninth: Evan Langelund, Noah Langelund, Clayton Flies, Elijah Henningfeld, 9:54.80.
Shot Put
11th: Wilkens, 39’ 7.5.
15th: Christian Lavariega, 36’ 8.
22nd: Eddy Malbaees, 31’ 2.5.
Discus
15th: Carter Beckford, 109’ 7 (Personal record).
20th: Malbaes, 92’ 2.
26th: Caine Scolman, 71’ 11.
High Jump
Fourth: Flies, 5’ 8.
Pole Vault
First: Kaden Rambatt, 15’ 0.
11th: John Rambatt, 8' 6.
13th: Tristian Hilke, 8' 0.
Long Jump
Fourth: Weberpal, 18’ 11.5.
17th: Dunkel, 16’ 2.5.
Triple Jump
Third: Dase, 40’ 1.5.
Sixth: Dunkel, 38’ 4.
Big Foot/Williams Bay individual scores
Girls
100-Meters
Fourth: Elliana Pape, 13.29.
Eighth: Lydia Farence, 13.80 (Personal record).
200-Meters
Fourth: Pape, 26.86 (Personal record).
800-Meters
12th: Carla Castaneda, 2:44.54 (Personal record).
13th: Miya Duesterbeck, 2:52.09 (Personal record).
1600-Meters
12th: Duesterbeck, 6:30.25.
4X100-Meter Relay
Third: Pape, Farence, Allie Stankevitz, Leeza Patterson.
4X200-Meter Relay
Eighth: Sydey Wilson, Rebecca Konkel, Jada Lee, Casteneda, 2:02.43.
4X400-Meter Relay
Eighth: Casteneda, Farence, Lee, Stella Auguston, 4:40.66.
Shot Put
Ninth: Lizzie Lueck, 30’ 8.5.
17th: Lydia Olson, 25’ 9.5.
23rd: Aubri Waswo, 21’ 5.
Discus
10th: Lueck, 88’ 5.
17th: Halle Wiedenhoeft, 73’ 4.
21st: Waswo, 64’ 1.
Long Jump
Fourth: Patterson, 16’ 0.5 (Personal record).
12th: Pape, 14’ 6.25.
17th: Wilson, 13’ 7.
Triple Jump
First: Patterson, 35’ 7 (Personal record).
10th: Wilson, 29’ 7.
The WIAA Regional Championships will take place at Big Foot High School Monday, May 22.