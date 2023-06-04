Big Foot student-athlete Kaden Rambatt set a new Division 2 State record with a mark 15'2 and was crowned the 2023 Division 2 State Champion in pole vault at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse Saturday, June 3.
Travis Devlin
Big Foot senior track and field athlete Kaeden Weberpal placed fifth and set a new Big Foot High School record with a time of 22.28 in the Boys' 200 Meter race at the WIAA Track and Field State Championship Saturday, June 3.
Courtesy photo/Andrew Tucker
Badger senior Jackson Albanese closed out his spectacular high school career on and off the track at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships, placing fourth in the 3200 Meter and 15th in the 1600 Meter races. He will be continuing his academic and athletic career in the fall at Kent State University as a member of the Golden Flashes Cross Country team.
Big Foot student-athlete and number one pole vaulter in the state Kaden Rambatt lived up to his ranking Saturday, June 3 by becoming a State Champion and setting a new Division 2 Boys Pole Vault state record with a mark of 15’2.
Six other student-athletes from Big Foot/Williams Bay joined Rambatt at the state championships competing in other events, while the Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls track and field teams had six student-athletes who competed from Friday, June 2-Saturday, June 3.
BFWB placed 11th overall in Division 2. The Badger boys placed 41st overall in Division 1 and the girls took home the 34th spot.
