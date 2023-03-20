The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls track and field teams and the Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field team were off and running late last week, both competing in their track and field season openers.
The Badger girls dominated in the Eagle Season Opener at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday, March 16, placing first with 171 points. Both Westosha Central and Whitefish Bay tied for second with 75 total points. The Badger boys took home a solid third place finish at the Eagle Invite with 78.5 points.
Badger results
Girls
800-meter Racewalk
Fourth: Aleksa Salter, 5:20.23.
Sixth: Cameron Jansen, 5:32.59.
Eighth: Erin Hensler, 6:02.71.
Ninth: Montana Peters, 6:17.97.
55-meter Dash
First: Lilly Villarreal, 7.54.
10th: Nat Pooras, 8.14.
11th: Elizabeth Fettig, 8.16.
22nd: Devon Bland, 8.47.
200-meter Dash
First: Villarreal, 27.79.
Fifth: Madi Braden, 29.34.
13th: Andrea Mendez, 30.70.
18th: Anahi Perez, 31.04.
400-meter Dash
Fourth: Lauren Milligan, 1:07.48.
Ninth: Kendal Nowak, 1:12.39.
16th: Lizzy Melchi, 1:15.40.
19th: Gwen Stricker. 1:20.20.
800-meter Dash
First: Molly Deering, 2:33.38.
Second: Kennedy Monge, 2:35.70.
Seventh: Delaney Deering, 2:48.40.
1600-meter Dash
First: Molly Deering, 5:36.24.
Fifth: Delaney Deering, 6:16.31.
Sixth: Kylie Kramp, 6:24.78.
55-meter Hurdles
Third: Marissa Bergstrain, 10.06.
Fourth: Ava Pether, 10.67.
Fifth: Taylor Palazzo, 10.70.
Sixth: Kylie Pack, 10.84.
4X200-meter Relay
Second.
4X400-meter Relay
First.
High Jump
First: Milligan, 4-10.
11th: Pack, 4-2.
Long Jump
First: Camryn Knaack, 17-2.
Fourth: Villarreal, 15-1.
Sixth: Fettig, 14-6.75.
Triple Jump
First: Knaack, 34-3.5.
Third: Mckenna Schultz, 29-9.25.
Pole Vault
Fourth: Delaney Nottestad, 7-0.
Sixth: Haley Mraz, 6-6.
Shot Put
First: Jansen, 31-6.75.
Third: Peters, 28-0.
Fourth: Hensler, 25-10.75.
Boys
55-meter Dash
Eighth: Evan Reusch, 6.89.
Ninth: Fayisa Amann, 6.96.
12th: Wade Brewington, 7.01.
13th: Cesar Castro, 7.02.
200-meter Dash
Fifth: Zach Bauman, 24.62.
Sixth (tie): Cade Scheideman and GT. Camas-Mcllwain, 24.75.
17th: Jordan Samonig, 25.50.
400-meter Dash
Sixth: Castro, 55.07.
11th: Aaron Priester, 57.20.
800-meter Run
Seventh: Daniel Martinez, 2:15.28.
13th: Tom Geils, 2:19.14.
15th: Caden Ryan, 2:22.41.
22nd: Isaac VanDeBerg, 2:28.68.
1600-meter Run
First: Jackson Albanese, 4:31.05.
10th: Gage Nicholson, 5:06.88.
12th: Alex Cornue, 5:12.14.
14th: Javi Reyes, 5:12.79.
55-meter hurdles
First: Tim DeVries, 8.56.
Second: Max Baertschy, 8.60.
Ninth: Brandon Sandoval-Hernandez, 10.64.
12th: Connor Bourdo, 10.49.
4X200-meter Relay
First.
4X400-meter Relay
First.
High Jump
Fifth: JP Doyle, 5-8.
11th (tie) Andrew Braden and Scheideman, 5-2.
Long Jump
10th: Castro, 17-9.
17th: Ivan Morales-Vazquez, 16-8.25.
18th: Amann, 16-6.75.
Triple Jump
Second: Bauman, 38-8.5.
10th: Scheideman, 33-2.25.
Pole Vault
Ninth: Luke Levato, 8-0.
10th: Maxx Roberts, 7-0.
12th: Landon Nottestad, 7-0.
Shot Put
Eighth: EJ Gritzner, 40-5.75.
10th: Torrence Smith, 38-3.25.
12th: Austin Cowart, 37-1.75.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field team opened their season Friday, March 17, in the Nelson/Daniels Classic at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Boys results
55-meter Dash
Eighth: Jax Hertel, 6.91.
28th: Karsen Cox, 7.13.
39th: Gabe Wilkens, 7.30.
400-meter Dash
Eighth: Sawyer Dase, 56.52.
800-meter Run
24th: Elijah Henningfeld, 2:29.52.
31st: Keegan Chadwick, 2:41.24.
1600-meter Run
31st: Jose Pilo, 5:45.81.
36th: Rex Aguston, 6:02.04.
3200-meter Run
Eighth: Bradley Galvin, 11:48.88.
4X200 Relay team
Second.
4X400 Relay team
Ninth.
Long Jump
Second: Hudson Torrez, 20-8.5.
Ninth: Kevin Dunkel, 18-3.
Triple Jump
Fifth: Dunkel, 38-7.25.
18th: Dase, 34-11.
24th: Dakota Nordmeyer, 31.1.75.
Pole Vault
First: Kaden Rambatt, 15-6. With that vault distance, Rambatt has set a new school record and meet record.
Shot Put
Eighth: Wilkens, 41-3.
22nd: Christian Lavariega, 36-7.
40th: Eddy Malbaes, 30-7.
Girls
55-meter Dash
14th: Elliana Pape, 7.85.
27th: Allie Stankevitz, 8.29.
400-meter Dash
16th: Jada Lee, 1:15.59.
800-meter run
13th: Carla Casteneda, 2:50.88.
23rd: Mya Duesterbeck, 2:58.64.
1600-meter Run
23rd: Duesterbeck, 6:58.57.
26th: Stella Auguston, 7:06.63.
Long Jump
Fifth: Pape, 15-2.5.
18th: Stankevitz, 13-3.5.
20th: Sydney Wilson, 13-2.
Triple Jump
Second: Leeza Patterson, 35-3.25.
10th: Wilson, 29-9.5.
Shot Put
10th: Lizzie Lueck, 29-4.
24th: Wrigle Grindle, 25-10.
41st: Aubri Waswo, 21-11.