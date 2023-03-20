The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls track and field teams and the Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field team were off and running late last week, both competing in their track and field season openers.

The Badger girls dominated in the Eagle Season Opener at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday, March 16, placing first with 171 points. Both Westosha Central and Whitefish Bay tied for second with 75 total points. The Badger boys took home a solid third place finish at the Eagle Invite with 78.5 points.

Badger results

Girls

800-meter Racewalk

Fourth: Aleksa Salter, 5:20.23.

Sixth: Cameron Jansen, 5:32.59.

Eighth: Erin Hensler, 6:02.71.

Ninth: Montana Peters, 6:17.97.

55-meter Dash

First: Lilly Villarreal, 7.54.

10th: Nat Pooras, 8.14.

11th: Elizabeth Fettig, 8.16.

22nd: Devon Bland, 8.47.

200-meter Dash

First: Villarreal, 27.79.

Fifth: Madi Braden, 29.34.

13th: Andrea Mendez, 30.70.

18th: Anahi Perez, 31.04.

400-meter Dash

Fourth: Lauren Milligan, 1:07.48.

Ninth: Kendal Nowak, 1:12.39.

16th: Lizzy Melchi, 1:15.40.

19th: Gwen Stricker. 1:20.20.

800-meter Dash

First: Molly Deering, 2:33.38.

Second: Kennedy Monge, 2:35.70.

Seventh: Delaney Deering, 2:48.40.

1600-meter Dash

First: Molly Deering, 5:36.24.

Fifth: Delaney Deering, 6:16.31.

Sixth: Kylie Kramp, 6:24.78.

55-meter Hurdles

Third: Marissa Bergstrain, 10.06.

Fourth: Ava Pether, 10.67.

Fifth: Taylor Palazzo, 10.70.

Sixth: Kylie Pack, 10.84.

4X200-meter Relay

Second.

4X400-meter Relay

First.

High Jump

First: Milligan, 4-10.

11th: Pack, 4-2.

Long Jump

First: Camryn Knaack, 17-2.

Fourth: Villarreal, 15-1.

Sixth: Fettig, 14-6.75.

Triple Jump

First: Knaack, 34-3.5.

Third: Mckenna Schultz, 29-9.25.

Pole Vault

Fourth: Delaney Nottestad, 7-0.

Sixth: Haley Mraz, 6-6.

Shot Put

First: Jansen, 31-6.75.

Third: Peters, 28-0.

Fourth: Hensler, 25-10.75.

Boys

55-meter Dash

Eighth: Evan Reusch, 6.89.

Ninth: Fayisa Amann, 6.96.

12th: Wade Brewington, 7.01.

13th: Cesar Castro, 7.02.

200-meter Dash

Fifth: Zach Bauman, 24.62.

Sixth (tie): Cade Scheideman and GT. Camas-Mcllwain, 24.75.

17th: Jordan Samonig, 25.50.

400-meter Dash

Sixth: Castro, 55.07.

11th: Aaron Priester, 57.20.

800-meter Run

Seventh: Daniel Martinez, 2:15.28.

13th: Tom Geils, 2:19.14.

15th: Caden Ryan, 2:22.41.

22nd: Isaac VanDeBerg, 2:28.68.

1600-meter Run

First: Jackson Albanese, 4:31.05.

10th: Gage Nicholson, 5:06.88.

12th: Alex Cornue, 5:12.14.

14th: Javi Reyes, 5:12.79.

55-meter hurdles

First: Tim DeVries, 8.56.

Second: Max Baertschy, 8.60.

Ninth: Brandon Sandoval-Hernandez, 10.64.

12th: Connor Bourdo, 10.49.

4X200-meter Relay

First.

4X400-meter Relay

First.

High Jump

Fifth: JP Doyle, 5-8.

11th (tie) Andrew Braden and Scheideman, 5-2.

Long Jump

10th: Castro, 17-9.

17th: Ivan Morales-Vazquez, 16-8.25.

18th: Amann, 16-6.75.

Triple Jump

Second: Bauman, 38-8.5.

10th: Scheideman, 33-2.25.

Pole Vault

Ninth: Luke Levato, 8-0.

10th: Maxx Roberts, 7-0.

12th: Landon Nottestad, 7-0.

Shot Put

Eighth: EJ Gritzner, 40-5.75.

10th: Torrence Smith, 38-3.25.

12th: Austin Cowart, 37-1.75.

Big Foot/Williams Bay

The Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field team opened their season Friday, March 17, in the Nelson/Daniels Classic at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Boys results

55-meter Dash

Eighth: Jax Hertel, 6.91.

28th: Karsen Cox, 7.13.

39th: Gabe Wilkens, 7.30.

400-meter Dash

Eighth: Sawyer Dase, 56.52.

800-meter Run

24th: Elijah Henningfeld, 2:29.52.

31st: Keegan Chadwick, 2:41.24.

1600-meter Run

31st: Jose Pilo, 5:45.81.

36th: Rex Aguston, 6:02.04.

3200-meter Run

Eighth: Bradley Galvin, 11:48.88.

4X200 Relay team

Second.

4X400 Relay team

Ninth.

Long Jump

Second: Hudson Torrez, 20-8.5.

Ninth: Kevin Dunkel, 18-3.

Triple Jump

Fifth: Dunkel, 38-7.25.

18th: Dase, 34-11.

24th: Dakota Nordmeyer, 31.1.75.

Pole Vault

First: Kaden Rambatt, 15-6. With that vault distance, Rambatt has set a new school record and meet record.

Shot Put

Eighth: Wilkens, 41-3.

22nd: Christian Lavariega, 36-7.

40th: Eddy Malbaes, 30-7.

Girls

55-meter Dash

14th: Elliana Pape, 7.85.

27th: Allie Stankevitz, 8.29.

400-meter Dash

16th: Jada Lee, 1:15.59.

800-meter run

13th: Carla Casteneda, 2:50.88.

23rd: Mya Duesterbeck, 2:58.64.

1600-meter Run

23rd: Duesterbeck, 6:58.57.

26th: Stella Auguston, 7:06.63.

Long Jump

Fifth: Pape, 15-2.5.

18th: Stankevitz, 13-3.5.

20th: Sydney Wilson, 13-2.

Triple Jump

Second: Leeza Patterson, 35-3.25.

10th: Wilson, 29-9.5.

Shot Put

10th: Lizzie Lueck, 29-4.

24th: Wrigle Grindle, 25-10.

41st: Aubri Waswo, 21-11.

5 photos from Badger track & field invite Noah Langelund Sydney Wilson Angel Toribio Susan Leon Badger track & field