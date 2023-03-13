The Lake Geneva Badger boys and girls track & field teams have been the definition of consistent. For the boys team in particular, they have won six out of the last nine Southern Lakes Conference Championships (not including the 2020 COVID year) including the last two seasons.

“Last season was a great year for us where we had a number of athletes step up in different events to help our team out,” Badger head boys track coach AJ Curtis said. “We had a lot of great leaders that helped our team progress and improve throughout the season in order for our team to achieve our overall goal of a conference championship.”

Curtis said they expect to have around 85 athletes on the team this season, with over a dozen varsity contributors from last year’s championship team.

“Jackson Albanese has been a steady varsity contributor over the past couple of seasons, Cesar Castro, EJ Gritzner, Taylor O'Laughlin, and Mitch Rotschild were all varsity staples for us last year,” Curtis said. “We had a number of JV guys who showed steady improvement in our distance events and we look for them to be big impact performers for us this year.”

One of the key strengths of this team will be in distance running, according to Curtis.

“We will look to our distance squad for some big points as usual. We have potential in the jumps that we really need to tap into, we have point scorers coming back in the throws, we have experience coming back in the sprints, but, distance is really where we will be the strongest,” he said. “

There aren’t many weaknesses with a track & field program that continues to win year-in and year-out like Badger, but Curtis still hopes to see improvements in some areas on the track and in the field.

“We will try to continue to improve in the area of sprints and throws, but also need to replace a lot of points from the jumps last season,” he said. “Having graduated Brody Kluge, who won the triple, long, and got 3rd in the high jump, we will need to find a committee to try to replace some of those lost points.”

Badger will have their first track & field invitational on March 16 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Their first home meet will be a quad scheduled for April 13.

“We will always set forth the goal of a conference championship,” Curtis said. “We try to continue our tradition every year by setting forth that goal and focusing our efforts every day in practice to try to achieve that goal.”

On top of all the success as the head boys track coach the past 13 seasons at Badger, Curtis’s high school accolades were just as impressive. He was recently inducted into the 2023 WISTCA (Wisconsin Track Coaches Association) Hall of Fame.

“Being inducted into the WISTCA Hall of Fame was an extreme honor. It was extremely unexpected since I have been out of high school for quite some time, but it was something that brought forth a lot of emotion for me due to the hard work and dedication that was put forth into the accomplishments I obtained in high school,” Curtis said. “I know how many great track athletes have come through the state of Wisconsin and feel fortunate to be considered in the category of being a Hall of Famer."

