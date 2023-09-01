Coming off a 26 goal season as a junior last year, Big Foot senior forward Hudson Torrez picked up right where left off in the 2023 season opener against Burlington Thursday, Aug. 31, scoring three goals, securing a hat trick and leading the Big Foot/Williams Bay boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory.

Big Foot/Williams Bay moves to 1-0 on the season.

“We did a lot of things we wanted to do offensively,” Big Foot/Williams Bay head boys soccer coach Keith Blakeman said. “We want to play with the combinations and quick attacks on offense and we did that. That’s what we’re trying to do and it was good to see. It was more so in spurts rather the whole game, but they (team) did some really good stuff.”

BFWB nearly scored in the first minute with back-to-back shots from Torrez and junior midfielder Yeison Santos, one that just missed outside the post. But fortunately, they didn't have to wait too long.

While the Chiefdogs came up just short in the first minute, it didn’t take long to make up for it. BFWB junior midfielder Yeison Santos brought the ball up and used some fancy footwork to get around some Burlington defenders to find Torrez who quickly found the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

Torrez and Santos were toying with Burlington, continuing to put pressure on and get shots off for roughly the first 25 minutes, but were unable to capitalize.

Burlington was able to respond in the 29th minute of the first half. BFWB sophomore Ben Grant attempted to come out of the net and charge the ball, but Burlington sophomore forward Breckon Conrardy managed to get by the goalkeeper and find a wide open net for the score to tie it up a 1-1.

Just a few minutes later, Torrez went back to work and sprinted by the Demon defenders to make his way into the goalie box, but he was slide tackled in the penalty area, forcing a penalty shot. That costly penalty proved to be a mistake for the Demons. Torrez lined up the kick, fooled the goalkeeker and scored his second goal of the game to make it 2-1 and close out the first half.

Torrez wasn’t done. In the 58th minute, he once again made his way behind the opposing defenders and scored his third and final goal of the game in the bottom right hand corner of net, just out of the reach of the Demon goalkeeper to make it a 3-1 game.

Burlington kept the Big Foot/Williams Bay faithful on the edge of their seats in the waning moments of the game, as Burlington sophomore Devin Melchiorre scored once more to bring them within one of the Cheifdog lead at 3-2 with just 10 minutes left to play.

But the Big Foot/Williams Bay defense held their ground and stood tall in the final 10 minutes to keep the lead and narrowly hold on for their first win of the season on their home turf.

“We still have some things to sort out on the defensive side of the ball,” Blakeman said. “But we’re happy to get the win and that’s really what we want.”

